FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ucbjournal.com
Raymond James Financial Services Cookeville branch named to Forbes Best-in-State
Pictured above from l. to r.: Back row – Katie Eldridge, Bill Scruggs, Matt Brown, Adam Cunningham, Lindsay Maxwell. Front row: Hayley Smith, Cassie Brown and Jessica Lamb. They are sole representative with a main office in the Upper Cumberland Region. COOKEVILLE – Forbes/SHOOK Research have released their inaugural...
ucbjournal.com
Americanaville earns TN Music Pathways designation
TN Music Pathways, an online planning guide, connects people to “the state’s rich musical heritage”. Livingston – The TN Department of tourist development is presenting Americanaville and Iron & Oak Venue Center a TN Music Pathways official location marker on Jan. 26. The event begins at 2 p.m.
ucbjournal.com
City Council approves rezoning of property on 10th street in Cookeville
Rezoning will allow 7 more units on the property when needed. Cookeville – The Cookeville City Council recently approved the rezoning of 1.3 acres of land located at 1068 E. 10th street in Cookeville, adjacent to Walgreens, from neighborhood commercial to local commercial. “The rezoning request was submitted to...
murfreesboro.com
Missin Person: Acacia Crawford
Acacia Crawford, 13, was reported as a missing/runaway on January 18. She left her residence on her own and could possibly be in the N. Lakeshore Drive area of Murfreesboro. Crawford has been entered as missing in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database. If anyone sees Acacia Crawford or know where she can be located, please contact Detective Emily Speed at 629-201-5664.
Murfreesboro Named as One of Top 25 Cities for a Sandwich
Recently Lawn Love ranked the Top Cities in America for Sandwiches in 2023. They looked at the highest number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile, highest average consumer rating for establishments serving sandwiches, the highest share of high consumer ratings and the highest number of Google searches in a city for sandwiches.
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
wgnsradio.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Adds Entrepreneur to Board of Directors
(Rutherford County, TN) Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to announce that H. Laws McCullough III, co-owner of Murfreesboro-based healthcare software company Provident Solutions, has joined the hospital’s board of directors. Mr. McCullough is a 7th-generation resident of Rutherford County and a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University. He is well known in the community as “Brother.”
ucbjournal.com
Roane to Tech paves easier path for transfer students
Average savings for those who participate in the program would be close to $6,000 per year. Oak Ridge – The “Roane to Tech” program allows students to transfer from Roane State Community College (RSCC) to Tennessee Tech University to complete their last two years of college and provides students additional opportunities.
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices in Rutherford County are No Longer Some of the Lowest in the State
(Rutherford County, TN) Gas prices in the Volunteer State are the 7th lowest in the nation right now. However, average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
WKRN
Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic chaos
Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously backed up Friday morning as a long line of vehicles headed to the ReAwaken America Tour at the Global Vision Bible Church. Event hosted by Wilson County church leads to traffic …. Old Lebanon Dirt Road in Mt. Juliet was seriously...
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
murfreesboro.com
Theft at Home Goods in Murfreesboro
Detectives need help identifying a person of interest in a theft case. On Dec. 31, 2022, an unknown woman entered the Home Goods on N. Thompson Lane with only her purse and a shopping bag in her cart. The woman selects cookware and kitchen accessories from the store and completed a fraudulent return for store credit, without a receipt. If you know this person of interest, please contact Det. William Pullias at 629-201-5640.
WSMV
Body found in Putnam County lake
SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found floating in at Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a wildlife agent he had located a body in the water near Hickey Boat Ramp. Investigators responded and took over the investigation. The victim was...
Middle TN racing community remembers AL family killed in murder-suicide
People in two states are mourning the deaths of an Alabama family following an apparent murder-suicide in Middle Tennessee.
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
WSMV
I-24 reopens in Murfreesboro after man shoots himself, walks around with gun
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man shot who shot himself in the face after arguing with his girlfriend has been taken to a Nashville hospital, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said Friday night. The sheriff’s office said Deviset Patton, 41, of Nashville, was in the car with his girlfriend...
WKRN
Missing 3-year-old found in bottom of Cookeville pool, pronounced dead at hospital
A Cookeville girl died shortly after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Missing 3-year-old found in bottom of Cookeville …. A Cookeville girl died shortly after she was reported missing Thursday afternoon. Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs …. Two people were taken into custody Friday afternoon while they...
wgnsradio.com
High Dollar Purse Stolen from Local Business
A very expensive purse was stolen from the employee breakroom of a Medical Center Parkway business in Murfreesboro. The theft occurred at The Social Chair in the Fountains at Gateway on January 16, 2023. The unknown culprit stole a Prada brand purse that contained the victims ID, cash, debit and...
WSMV
Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line. The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post. “Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office...
Cookeville child found drowned in pool after reported missing
A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing in Cookeville Thursday was found at the bottom of a nearby pool and later pronounced dead after she was taken to a local hospital.
