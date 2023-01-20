13. Goshen County

Related
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/20/23–1/24/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland
One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/13/23–1/20/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Colorado man dies in single-vehicle crash outside Wheatland; 2 others injured
WHEATLAND, Wyo. — A 49-year-old Colorado man died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle wreck along I-25 outside Wheatland. The deceased, identified as Adam Mitchell, was a passenger at the time of the crash. The wreck occurred when the Dodge pickup truck Mitchell was riding in lost control while heading...
One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25
CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old Laporte, Colorado resident, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, Highway Patrol said.
Witness: Torrington Hit And Run Driver Swerved Twice To Dislodge Woman Stuck On Fender
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Torrington man accused of hitting a woman with his SUV and driving away was transferred to a higher court Wednesday, despite his defense attorney’s argument that the case should be a negligence civil lawsuit, not a felony criminal prosecution.
