1. Big Horn County

mybighornbasin.com
Dangerous Ice Flows Could Close Lower Southfork Bridge
The ice isn’t nice upstream of Cody, as a significant buildup could damage the important bridge crossing the Shoshone River and cause flooding upstream. Park County Public Works is monitoring the Lower Southfork Bridge, a vital lifeline that allows residents of the Southfork to reach Cody. Once again, a significant ice buildup on the Shoshone River is causing some concern.
Sheridan Media
Layher Family Recovering From Car Wreck In Billings
A Sheridan family is continuing to recover both at home and in Billings, after a teenage driver crashed into their vehicle causing a number of injuries. It’s been almost one month since Kurt Layher, his wife Jessica and 2 children were involved in a 2-vehicle wreck in Billings, that was caused by a 15-year old driver that was speeding and had no insurance.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Students sound off on Delta- 8 drug and House Bill 137
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Students from Cody High School came to the Capitol on Monday for an important bill and issue you’ve probably never heard about. Delta 8 is a chemically modified cannabis designer drug that is making some Cody students and citizens sick. “It’s becoming an...
Sheridan Media
Drug Dealer Sentenced in District Court
A man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in Sheridan was sentenced Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On November 10, 2022, 19-year-old Nathaniel Sullinger, pursuant to a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charge of...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
