KRGV
Chamber of commerce bringing back Taste of Alamo
The Alamo Chamber of Commerce is bringing back their Taste of Alamo expert after putting it on hiatus since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alamo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Savannah Lerma says the expo is a way to connect with local restaurants and the community. “They feel a...
KRGV
Made in the 956 - Dip it by Pilar creator Pilar Gonzalez
You've likely seen Pilar Gonzalez dips at H-E-B's across the Rio Grande Valley. Gonzalez is the owner of Dip It By Pilar. She talks about how her business all got started with her love for cooking and taking a chance. “I never had a dream. I never had an ah-ha...
90 days: RGV Humane Society on the clock to turn Mission shelter into no-kill
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The clock is ticking for the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society to transform the Mission Aminal Shelter into a no-kill shelter. On Monday, the Mission mayor and council unanimously voted to enter into an agreement with the RGV Humane Society to manage the shelter and change it to a no-kill operation […]
KRGV
8-liner game room now open in Elsa
An 8-liner game room is open for business in Elsa, and more could be coming. The 8-liners are legal, as long as the operators follow certain rules, but some people still have concerns. The Jackpot Junction on 107 in Elsa is open for business. On the outside, you might not...
Hidalgo County residents move to these 20 places the most
McALLEN, Texas (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan statistical area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from McAllen between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration. #20. […]
KSAT 12
Two-day wild horse adoption event to be held in Rio Grande Valley
The Bureau of Land Management will hold a two-day wild horse and donkey event in Mercedes. The adoption event is from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Payne Auto Group Rodeo Arena at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Showgrounds located at 1000 N Texas Ave.
Cold front fuels strong winds, resulting in power outages and advisories
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A strong cold front with associated low pressure will be moving across the central parts of Texas today. That will make for strong winds in the Rio Grande Valley. A wind advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for Cameron and Willacy counties while a Red Flag Warning will be […]
KRGV
Red flag warning to take effect Tuesday
A red flag warning will be in effect Tuesday. The Valley is expecting a lot of wind and right now, things are dry. The ground, grass, trees, are not a good combination for fires. Maria Dalcour was inside her house waiting for her best friend to pick her up when...
Light pole falls on vehicle due to strong winds, police say
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Strong winds caused a light pole to fall and land on top of a parked car, police said. The incident occurred early Tuesday afternoon at the Walmart parking lot in Port Isabel. Chief Meteorologist Bryan Hale from the Valley Storm Team said, during the time of the incident wind speeds […]
KRGV
Family mourning loss of Harlingen mother following fatal four-vehicle crash
A Harlingen family is mourning the loss of their loved one following a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred last week. Angela Galicia, 28, was one of two people killed in the Friday crash. Her family told Channel 5 News that Galicia — a mother of six — had so much life left to give.
CCRMA announces closures for SH 550 maintenance
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority announced they will be closing the southbound direct connector entrance ramp and the northbound and southbound ramps at Paredes Line Road/FM 1847. SH 550 road will be temporarily closed at these locations: Location Start Date Start Time End Date End Time Southbound Direct Connector Entrance […]
riograndeguardian.com
McAllen EDC to meet with 30 Japanese manufacturers
McALLEN, Texas – The staff of McAllen Economic Development Corporation are going to split in two on Feb. 8 in order to attend different functions. While some of the team will be at McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos’ 2023 State of the City Address, others will be in Austin to visit with Japanese manufacturing companies that plan to set up plants in North America.
everythinglubbock.com
Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
UTRGV to retire number of 1970’s baseball player killed by tragedy
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced they will retire Jody Ramsey’s number 6 jersey. The jersey, worn by the former Pan American University baseball player, will be retired at the home opener at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium, the university announced. According to […]
Exclusive: Mission family faces hardships after crash that killed mom, injured dad
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley family is seeking the community’s support after a suspected drunk driving crash killed a Mission family’s mother, injured the children and left the father in critical condition this week. “It’s shocking,” said Ashley Chavez. “You see it on the news every day. You see that it happens […]
Coast Guard seizes haul of red snapper from Mexican fishermen
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a Mexican crew near South Padre Island after the fishermen were spotted illegally fishing in U.S. federal waters. On Tuesday, a Coast Guard Air Station crew from the Corpus Christi station saw four fishermen illegally fishing in a lancha about one mile north of Maritime […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Leaders seek to remove South Texas ISD from property taxes
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School administrators across the Valley are coming together in setting a resolution to where South Texas ISD be removed from city property taxes. Administrators say this is has been an ongoing problem for many years. This affects taxpayers in Willacy, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties and...
Search for missing Brownsville man going on day 11
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a Brownsville man continues as he approaches his eleventh day missing, police say. Juan Antonio Garcia, 68, was last seen midnight Jan. 13 at a home on Lindale Drive. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the department has spoken with Garcia’s family […]
KRGV
Police awaiting search warrant for former Mission IDEA teacher accused of improper relationship with student
Mission police are working to get a search warrant for the home of a teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Karen Sosa, a former Mission IDEA teacher, is accused of having a sexual encounter with a student. Police arrested Sosa on Thursday. Investigators say she messaged...
