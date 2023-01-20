ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Padre Island, TX

KRGV

Chamber of commerce bringing back Taste of Alamo

The Alamo Chamber of Commerce is bringing back their Taste of Alamo expert after putting it on hiatus since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alamo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Savannah Lerma says the expo is a way to connect with local restaurants and the community. “They feel a...
ALAMO, TX
KRGV

Made in the 956 - Dip it by Pilar creator Pilar Gonzalez

You've likely seen Pilar Gonzalez dips at H-E-B's across the Rio Grande Valley. Gonzalez is the owner of Dip It By Pilar. She talks about how her business all got started with her love for cooking and taking a chance. “I never had a dream. I never had an ah-ha...
MISSION, TX
KRGV

8-liner game room now open in Elsa

An 8-liner game room is open for business in Elsa, and more could be coming. The 8-liners are legal, as long as the operators follow certain rules, but some people still have concerns. The Jackpot Junction on 107 in Elsa is open for business. On the outside, you might not...
ELSA, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County residents move to these 20 places the most

McALLEN, Texas (Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of where people in McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metropolitan statistical area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from McAllen between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration. #20. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Two-day wild horse adoption event to be held in Rio Grande Valley

The Bureau of Land Management will hold a two-day wild horse and donkey event in Mercedes. The adoption event is from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 and 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Payne Auto Group Rodeo Arena at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Showgrounds located at 1000 N Texas Ave.
MERCEDES, TX
KRGV

Red flag warning to take effect Tuesday

A red flag warning will be in effect Tuesday. The Valley is expecting a lot of wind and right now, things are dry. The ground, grass, trees, are not a good combination for fires. Maria Dalcour was inside her house waiting for her best friend to pick her up when...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

CCRMA announces closures for SH 550 maintenance

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority announced they will be closing the southbound direct connector entrance ramp and the northbound and southbound ramps at Paredes Line Road/FM 1847. SH 550 road will be temporarily closed at these locations: Location Start Date Start Time End Date End Time Southbound Direct Connector Entrance […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

McAllen EDC to meet with 30 Japanese manufacturers

McALLEN, Texas – The staff of McAllen Economic Development Corporation are going to split in two on Feb. 8 in order to attend different functions. While some of the team will be at McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos’ 2023 State of the City Address, others will be in Austin to visit with Japanese manufacturing companies that plan to set up plants in North America.
MCALLEN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting Jan. 2, according to information obtained by ValleyCentral from the Texas Lottery Commission.
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

UTRGV to retire number of 1970’s baseball player killed by tragedy

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced they will retire Jody Ramsey’s number 6 jersey. The jersey, worn by the former Pan American University baseball player, will be retired at the home opener at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at the UTRGV Baseball Stadium, the university announced. According to […]
EDINBURG, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Leaders seek to remove South Texas ISD from property taxes

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — School administrators across the Valley are coming together in setting a resolution to where South Texas ISD be removed from city property taxes. Administrators say this is has been an ongoing problem for many years. This affects taxpayers in Willacy, Hidalgo, and Cameron counties and...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Search for missing Brownsville man going on day 11

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The search for a Brownsville man continues as he approaches his eleventh day missing, police say. Juan Antonio Garcia, 68, was last seen midnight Jan. 13 at a home on Lindale Drive. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, said the department has spoken with Garcia’s family […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

