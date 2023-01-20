Read full article on original website
NBA
Three-Point Differential The Deciding Factor In Hornets’ Loss To Utah
Rozier Leads Team in Scoring for 3rd Straight Game, But Charlotte Goes Ice Cold from Deep. Road games in Utah have been an annual challenge for the Charlotte Hornets and their latest outing in Salt Lake City was a whole harder thanks to an all-around rough shooting performance in Monday night’s 120-102 loss to the hometown Jazz.
NBA
Bulls handle Hawks 111-100 for third straight victory
Could this be the week the Bulls finally shed that weakness and take to heart the words of Chicago's Iceman Jerry Butler that only the strong survive? Be a man and take a stand? And maybe actually find themselves on the verge of that sixth spot in the Eastern Conference?
NBA
Instant Rewind: Pacers 116, Bulls 110
Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Things didn't look good for the Pacers in the first half on Monday night against Chicago, as the Blue & Gold seemed on their way to an eighth straight loss. But Indiana mounted a furious rally in the second half....
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans homestand begins with Denver team uncertain on Nikola Jokic status
New Orleans fans often complain that other NBA teams always make sure their best players return from injury stretches against the Pelicans, but the club has a chance to avoid multiple stars and high scorers during this week’s three-game homestand. Denver’s Nikola Jokic is questionable to play Tuesday; Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns is out Wednesday; Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis is expected to be out Saturday with a week-to-week injury. While the Pelicans are dealing with their own set of player-availability issues right now, the Nuggets have not had Jokic (hamstring) for the past two games. Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons) will not be available Tuesday; key reserve Bones Hyland (finger) is questionable.
NBA
"Four Quarters Of Good Defense" | Utah Shines On Defense In 120-102 Win Over Charlotte
For a team that has played more games than anybody in the NBA, having two days off felt like a mini vacation for the Jazz — which may have resulted in Utah’s sluggish start. But once the Jazz found a rhythm, they showed why they’re among the best...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/24/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 24, 2023. Brandon Ingram doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game. Brandon Ingram, who last played in a game Nov. 25, is listed as doubtful to play in Tuesday’s 7...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Heat 100, Pelicans 96
Heat (26-22), Pelicans (26-21) New Orleans and Miami weren’t wearing retro uniforms Sunday, but they played the kind of game more suited to a previous era of the NBA, a grudge match featuring hard-nosed defense and low point totals. After an odd final 20 seconds of regulation, the Heat came away with a come-from-behind victory. New Orleans held a lead on the scoreboard much of the afternoon, but Miami gained momentum and didn't take its first edge until late in the third quarter. Trailing by two points with 15 seconds left, the Pelicans were called for a five-second inbound violation, giving the Heat the ball back. However, New Orleans rookie Dyson Daniels forced a held ball on Miami’s ensuing inbound pass, leading to a jump ball won by Daniels against Jimmy Butler. The five-second violation was NOLA’s 25th turnover, a very costly factor in the loss.
NBA
Wobbly Pistons blitzed early by Bucks as Bogey scores 33
Three quick observations from Monday night’s 150-130 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. OVER EARLY – The combination of Milwaukee boosted by the returns of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton from injury and the Pistons apparently dealing with a Paris trip malaise proved toxic in a one-sided fight that saw Milwaukee dominate the Pistons. It was effectively over when Dwane Casey had to call two timeouts in the game’s first five minutes, at which point the Bucks led 28-8. Milwaukee matched the 40 points that had been the first-quarter high for a Pistons opponent this season with 3:56 still to play on a 3-pointer from Antetokounmpo to give him 20 points. They went past the previous high of 72 points in a first half by a Pistons opponent with 3;25 left in the second quarter on a Bobby Portis triple. The Bucks hit 100 with five minutes left in the third quarter and went past the previous high of 147 scored by Philadelphia on Jan. 10 with 1:56 to play. They tore past the previous high for threes made against the Pistons this season (20, Utah) by hitting 23 and also established a new high with 53 3-point tries against the Pistons. Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds after missing five games. Middleton, playing in only his eighth game this season, scored eight points in 15 minutes off the bench. Bojan Bogdnovic scored 33 points in three quarters before shutting it down for the night. He hit 11 of 15 shots, 6 of 7 from the 3-point arc and all five of his foul shots in 28 tidy minutes.
NBA
Pool Report on the Timeouts at the end of Tonight’s Pelicans at Heat Game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Anthony Chiang (Miami Herald) with Crew Chief Bill Kennedy following tonight’s New Orleans Pelicans at Miami Heat game. QUESTION: “Why weren’t the Pelicans granted a timeout on the inbounds pass with 15.1 seconds left before the five-second violation was called? It seemed like Dyson Daniels was calling for a timeout just before that call was made.”
NBA
Let’s Fly: Jalen McDaniels Playing With Versatility, Balance On Both Ends
Shortly after the Charlotte Hornets’ 130-118 matinee MLK Day loss to the Boston Celtics, Jalen McDaniels spoke in postgame media availability, touching on amongst other things, the career-high 26 points he had just scored against the reigning Eastern Conference champions. “I was just letting the game come to me, honestly,” he said. “The ball was finding me. I had open shots and I made most of them today. That’s the difference I feel like. Just hit a few more shots.”
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 24, 2023
New Orleans (26-21) launches a three-game homestand Tuesday at 7 p.m., facing Western Conference-leading Denver (33-14). Tickets are available here. Read Monday’s injury report, featuring a player upgrade. Read more on Brandon Ingram’s status. Listen to Monday’s Pelicans Podcast with radio studio host Gus Kattengell. Watch a...
NBA
Jalen Brunson is the answer to the Knicks' past point guard problems
From his courtside seat at Knicks games for the last 35 years, where he serves as an analyst for local TV, Walt Frazier has watched dozens of point guards come and go for the home team. He just hasn’t seen many All-Star point guards play for the Knicks since, well, himself.
NBA
Pelicans practice report: Brandon Ingram returns to 5-on-5, hopes to suit up for game soon
Brandon Ingram has battled injuries before, including being sidelined for a 10-game stretch in March of last season (hamstring strain). But when Ingram’s foot inadvertently collided with the heel of Memphis wing Dillon Brooks on Nov. 25, he didn’t expect a right toe contusion would keep him out of action for a lengthy timeframe.
NBA
Jonathan Isaac Will Make His NBA Return in Orlando Magic’s Home Game Against Boston Celtics
ORLANDO – It’s been 904 days, a period of time spanning across four different seasons, since Jonathan Isaac played in NBA action. However, that unfortunate tally comes to an end on Monday night. Isaac is expected to return to the floor from a devastating left knee injury when...
NBA
The Numbers don't lie: Giannis is MVP
Atlas carried the world on his shoulders, but at least he couldn’t add further burden on top of that weight. Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA’s version of Atlas, putting up incomparable per-game stats last year that had only ever been accomplished previously by … him. But unlike his counterpart in Greek mythology, Antetokounmpo threw even more on top of that uniquely heavy load in 2022-23.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Bulls
Monday, Jan. 24 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After a four-game road trip, the Pacers (23-25) are back home on Tuesday night for a Central Division showdown with the Chicago Bulls (21-24). The Blue & Gold went 0-4 over last week's road trip and have now dropped seven...
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 107, Suns 112
Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9:00 PM ET at Footprint Center. After opening their four-game road trip with three straight double-digit losses, the Pacers were in it until the final second on Saturday night in Phoenix. In the end, though, the result was the same, as the Pacers (23-25) fell to...
NBA
Grizzlies fall to Kings 133-100
The Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) fell to the Sacramento Kings (27-19) on Monday at Golden 1 Center. Trey Lyles led the Kings with 24 points and six rebounds off the bench, while Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray both followed with 20 points apiece. Lyles, Barnes and Murray all posted five or more 3-pointers, contributing to Sacramento’s 55% from 3-point range.
NBA
Zion Williamson medical update
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson was recently re-evaluated for his right hamstring injury. The re-evaluation showed that Williamson’s hamstring is healing as expected and he is making good progress with his recovery. Williamson will continue his rehabilitation process, which includes strengthening his hamstring and gradually progressing to more movement. He will be re-evaluated again in two weeks.
