Three quick observations from Monday night’s 150-130 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. OVER EARLY – The combination of Milwaukee boosted by the returns of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton from injury and the Pistons apparently dealing with a Paris trip malaise proved toxic in a one-sided fight that saw Milwaukee dominate the Pistons. It was effectively over when Dwane Casey had to call two timeouts in the game’s first five minutes, at which point the Bucks led 28-8. Milwaukee matched the 40 points that had been the first-quarter high for a Pistons opponent this season with 3:56 still to play on a 3-pointer from Antetokounmpo to give him 20 points. They went past the previous high of 72 points in a first half by a Pistons opponent with 3;25 left in the second quarter on a Bobby Portis triple. The Bucks hit 100 with five minutes left in the third quarter and went past the previous high of 147 scored by Philadelphia on Jan. 10 with 1:56 to play. They tore past the previous high for threes made against the Pistons this season (20, Utah) by hitting 23 and also established a new high with 53 3-point tries against the Pistons. Antetokounmpo finished with 29 points and 12 rebounds after missing five games. Middleton, playing in only his eighth game this season, scored eight points in 15 minutes off the bench. Bojan Bogdnovic scored 33 points in three quarters before shutting it down for the night. He hit 11 of 15 shots, 6 of 7 from the 3-point arc and all five of his foul shots in 28 tidy minutes.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO