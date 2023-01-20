ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Wyoming News

Minority representation in government jobs varies widely across the US

While minority representation in government jobs varies by race, ethnicity, and level of government, location is one of the most significant factors. The Southwest as well as parts of the Southeast and Northeast have the largest percentage of non-White government workers. The states with the greatest representation of minorities in government jobs are Hawaii and New Mexico, with 70.2% and 59.8% of government workers being non-White, respectively. On the other hand, the states with the least diverse government workforces are Maine, New Hampshire, and West Virginia, with only 6.2%, 7.7%, and 7.7% of government workers being non-White, respectively. ...
MAINE STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy