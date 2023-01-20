While minority representation in government jobs varies by race, ethnicity, and level of government, location is one of the most significant factors. The Southwest as well as parts of the Southeast and Northeast have the largest percentage of non-White government workers. The states with the greatest representation of minorities in government jobs are Hawaii and New Mexico, with 70.2% and 59.8% of government workers being non-White, respectively. On the other hand, the states with the least diverse government workforces are Maine, New Hampshire, and West Virginia, with only 6.2%, 7.7%, and 7.7% of government workers being non-White, respectively. ...

