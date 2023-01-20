Read full article on original website
Celtics Injury Report Against The Heat
The Boston Celtics have announced their injury report for Tuesday’s game.
NBA
Recap: Wizards win 138-118 over Magic Saturday in D.C.
On Saturday night in the Nation's Capital, the Wizards beat the Magic in dominant fashion thanks to a career-high tying 30 points from Rui Hachimura, a 25-point double-double from Kyle Kuzma, and knockdown shooting from the entire roster. Final score: Wizards 138, Magic 118. BRADLEY BEAL EASING HIS WAY BACK.
NBA
Let’s Fly: Jalen McDaniels Playing With Versatility, Balance On Both Ends
Shortly after the Charlotte Hornets’ 130-118 matinee MLK Day loss to the Boston Celtics, Jalen McDaniels spoke in postgame media availability, touching on amongst other things, the career-high 26 points he had just scored against the reigning Eastern Conference champions. “I was just letting the game come to me, honestly,” he said. “The ball was finding me. I had open shots and I made most of them today. That’s the difference I feel like. Just hit a few more shots.”
NBA
Three-Point Differential The Deciding Factor In Hornets’ Loss To Utah
Rozier Leads Team in Scoring for 3rd Straight Game, But Charlotte Goes Ice Cold from Deep. Road games in Utah have been an annual challenge for the Charlotte Hornets and their latest outing in Salt Lake City was a whole harder thanks to an all-around rough shooting performance in Monday night’s 120-102 loss to the hometown Jazz.
NBA
Trending Topics: Picking East All-Star starters
Each week, NBA.com’s writers will weigh in on some of the most important topics around the league. Who are your All-Star starters from the Eastern Conference?. Editor’s Note: The All-Star starters and captains will officially be announced on Thursday night on TNT (7 ET). STEVE ASCHBURNER:. Backcourt. •...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
"Four Quarters Of Good Defense" | Utah Shines On Defense In 120-102 Win Over Charlotte
For a team that has played more games than anybody in the NBA, having two days off felt like a mini vacation for the Jazz — which may have resulted in Utah’s sluggish start. But once the Jazz found a rhythm, they showed why they’re among the best...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Taking the Next Step with Dave DuFour
Dave DuFour of The Athletic joins the podcast to discuss Evan Mobley's 38-point outburst against the Bucks, how he's developed thus far in his sophomore season, how the team can balance his development with a desire to win now and much more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase...
NBA
Pelicans practice report: Brandon Ingram returns to 5-on-5, hopes to suit up for game soon
Brandon Ingram has battled injuries before, including being sidelined for a 10-game stretch in March of last season (hamstring strain). But when Ingram’s foot inadvertently collided with the heel of Memphis wing Dillon Brooks on Nov. 25, he didn’t expect a right toe contusion would keep him out of action for a lengthy timeframe.
NBA
Viewer’s guide for NBA's first-ever Rivals Week
Rivalries both old and new take center stage this week with the first-ever NBA Rivals Week. From Tuesday through Saturday, 11 nationally televised games will feature some of the league’s most classic duels and some emerging rivalries between teams and players. Let’s take a closer look at each of...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Heat 100, Pelicans 96
Heat (26-22), Pelicans (26-21) New Orleans and Miami weren’t wearing retro uniforms Sunday, but they played the kind of game more suited to a previous era of the NBA, a grudge match featuring hard-nosed defense and low point totals. After an odd final 20 seconds of regulation, the Heat came away with a come-from-behind victory. New Orleans held a lead on the scoreboard much of the afternoon, but Miami gained momentum and didn't take its first edge until late in the third quarter. Trailing by two points with 15 seconds left, the Pelicans were called for a five-second inbound violation, giving the Heat the ball back. However, New Orleans rookie Dyson Daniels forced a held ball on Miami’s ensuing inbound pass, leading to a jump ball won by Daniels against Jimmy Butler. The five-second violation was NOLA’s 25th turnover, a very costly factor in the loss.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Magic 113, Celtics 98
The Celtics were without two starters and their sixth man entering Monday’s matchup with Orlando. They lost a third starter for a four-minute stretch of the third quarter, and that brief absence was all Orlando needed to take control of the game. Jayson Tatum canned a 3-pointer from the...
NBA
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis week-to-week with left ankle sprain
Washington Wizards forward-center Kristaps Porzingis has suffered a left ankle sprain and will be week-to-week on his return, the team announced Monday. Porzingis suffered the injury in the Wizards’ 138-118 win against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. He scored 17 points before leaving the game in the third quarter.
NBA
Jonathan Isaac Shines in Return; Magic Knock Off Celtics For Third Time This Season
Jonathan Isaac made his highly anticipated return after a two-and-a-half-year absence and in his nearly 10 minutes of action scored 10 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out one assist and collected two steals, as the Orlando Magic beat the Boston Celtics for the third time this season with Monday night’s 113-98 victory at Amway Center.
NBA
C's Continue Showcasing Signs of Greatness with Another Improbable W
Great teams find a way to win no matter the circumstances. If that statement is true, the Boston Celtics have boosted their resume over the last 48 hours as the greatest team in the NBA. Boston somehow took down the defending champs Thursday night at TD Garden despite shooting a...
NBA
Cavs Finish Back To Back With Win Over Milwaukee
The Cavs end their back to back at home with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Cleveland Ohio. Evan Mobley stands out leading the team in points with a career high performance of 38 Pts, shooting a 70.4 FG%, along with 9 Rebs and 3 Asts. Darius leads the team in assists with 10 for the game.
NBA
Wolves Fall To Rockets, 119-114
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored a career-high 42 points and the Houston Rockets held on for a 119-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night to snap a 13-game losing streak. Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, had 21 points by halftime and kept...
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Jan. 23
There will be seven games played in the NBA on Monday, one of which has the potential to be a highlight matchup between the Kings and Grizzlies. Some good news for the Bucks tonight is that Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Khris Middleton (knee) are probable for their matchup with the Pistons. Let’s get down to business and highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 23, 2023
Week 15 of the NBA schedule for New Orleans (26-21) is an all-home slate, at least until the end of the weekend. The Pelicans will host Denver (33-14) on Tuesday, then Minnesota (24-24) in a Wednesday back-to-back. A second back-to-back occurs on the weekend, featuring a Saturday home tilt vs. Washington (20-26) and Sunday road game at Milwaukee (29-17).
NBA
Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D’Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field,...
