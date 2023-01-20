NORMAN, Okla. – The UTSA men's tennis team concluded its opening weekend falling to the (RV) Oklahoma Sooners, 0-7. The Roadrunners (0-2) competed in six singles matches and three doubles matches on Sunday morning, finding themselves matched up against three ranked solo players from the Sooners. Oklahoma (2-0) didn't drop a match on the day, sweeping the Roadrunners and staying undefeated on the year.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO