Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of snow this weekend

Chicago First Alert Weather: Flurries followed by snow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy and chilly conditions continue with snow showers developing Saturday night, especially closer to midnight.

We expect snow showers to be around Sunday morning before the system departs.

Minor amounts are expected with a dusting to 1 inch and some isolated 2-inch totals possible far northwest.

The storm system arriving in the middle of next week is looking more impressive with accumulations likely. We will keep an eye on the track.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY. LOW 29.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 35.

SATURDAY NIGHT: LIGHT SNOW. LOW 30.

SUNDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 34.