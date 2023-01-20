ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Chance of snow this weekend

By Mary Kay Kleist
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fAkYA_0kLpf7em00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Flurries followed by snow 01:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy and chilly conditions continue with snow showers developing Saturday night, especially closer to midnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37g9G3_0kLpf7em00
CBS

We expect snow showers to be around Sunday morning before the system departs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSOxW_0kLpf7em00
CBS

Minor amounts are expected with a dusting to 1 inch and some isolated 2-inch totals possible far northwest.

CBS

The storm system arriving in the middle of next week is looking more impressive with accumulations likely. We will keep an eye on the track.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TG9F1_0kLpf7em00
CBS

TONIGHT: CLOUDY. LOW 29.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 35.

SATURDAY NIGHT: LIGHT SNOW. LOW 30.

SUNDAY: SNOW SHOWERS. HIGH 34.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkzPA_0kLpf7em00
CBS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: 2-4 inches of snow to make for slick, slow travel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area starting tonight and lasting through Wednesday evening. Two to four inches of snowfall is in the forecast. Snowy, slick and slow for your Wednesday morning commute. Snow will increase after midnight from south to north, and will be widespread over most of the area by 4 a.m. This is expected to be a wet and heavier snow, so plan on slushy accumulation for your morning commute. This slush could cause travel issues, that's why a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area starting tonight and lasting...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy skies tonight, snow later this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mostly cloudy skies this evening, but turning overcast overnight into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the upper 20s, but a breezy west-northwest wind will make it feel like the low 20s with the wind chill.Mostly cloudy for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 30s.An area of low pressure will increase moisture over the area during the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday morning.Snow chances increase by 5 a.m. and widespread snow is possible by 7 a.m. Slow and slick travel is possible for Wednesday morning due to the likelihood of accumulating snow.Snowfall chances continue through...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory, snow impacting Wednesday morning commute

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Snow is on the way. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday at 6 p.m. The advisory will cover areas south of the city and Northwest Indiana. That advisory could be expanded northward, depending on the track of the storm. Two to 5 inches of snow are possible, with highest snow totals in southern areas. Central Illinois and Indiana can expect the bulk of the snow, as much as eight inches.  The snow is expected to start to accumulate around the Chicago area sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected to continue until midday, according to the National Weather Service. Lake effect snow is likely to continue into the evening. Hazardous conditions will impact Wednesday morning commuters with slick road conditions and low visibility. Ahead of the snow, Tuesday's temperatures will be in the 30s with cloudy skies. Temperatures drop to the 20s by the weekend. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns, more snow on the way

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sunshine returns Monday ahead of snow arriving soon. Monday's temperatures will be in the 30s.Tuesday will be milder ahead of another round of snow later into Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected late Tuesday night with the highest accumulation south of the city in areas near Northwest Indiana and south of the Kankakee River.The National Weather Services predicts steady snow with at least 3 inches possible for some areas. Wednesday morning commuters may be impacted by slick road conditions and low visibility. The later half of the week will be colder with highs in the 20s and low teens. 
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Mid-week snow system snowfall amounts to depend on storm track

Chicago seasonal snow well below normal A total of 1.5 inches of snow was recorded officially for Chicago at O’Hare Airport Sunday.  The 1.5 inch snowfall was the highest daily total for the 2022-2023 snow season.  A daily snowfall total of 1.3 inches occurred twice this snow season at O’Hare, on December 16th and December […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago snow storm: snowfall totals so far on Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A snow storm is moving through the Chicago area, bringing as much as 4 inches so far to some suburbs, with the heaviest amounts south of the city.Here are snow totals for the Chicago area, as reported to the National Weather Service between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.08:08 am CST - 1/25/20232 NW BOLINGBROOK, IL4.512:00 pm CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET, IL4.307:00 am CST - 1/25/20231 ESE LOMBARD, IL4.108:35 am CST - 1/25/20232 NNW PLAINFIELD, IL409:50 am CST - 1/25/20231 ENE BOULDER HILL, IL412:00 am CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET 2 N, IL408:00 am CST - 1/25/20233 ENE ROSELAWN, IN412:00 pm CST...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow tapers off, mild conditions follow

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Snow will taper off in the Chicago area Sunday evening, then gradual clearing continues into Monday. Expect mild conditions for a few days before a pattern change. Sunday night brings cloudy skies and a low temperature of 24 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy Monday, and high temperatures will reach 36 degrees. Temperatures remain in the 30s through Wednesday. Wednesday brings a chance of light accumulating snow, followed by a colder pattern with a greater frequency of snow. 
CHICAGO, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Snow in forecast for Wednesday – West of the I

The National Weather Service is pretty darn sure we will see some snow Wednesday in Western Kenosha County. There’s a 100 percent chance of snow for us in the latest, local NWS forecast. Snow is expected to begin falling about 5 am and continue until about 5 pm Two...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's winter is about to get worse

CHICAGO - Still wondering where winter is these days? It is about to make a comeback. We have mostly been spared from some of Chicago's worst winter elements to this point. The first three weeks of January ranked as the third warmest start to January on record. Temperatures for this month are running nearly 11 degrees above average. We've been saving a lot on salt as our snowfall deficit continues to lag well behind average. We have seen just 6.2 inches of snowfall so far compared to an average to date of 17.3 inches. That means we have seen just about a third of average snowfall thus far this winter of 2022-2023.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Brief round of snow showers incoming

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A brief round of snow showers will visit the Chicago area early Sunday, followed by mild conditions for a couple of days before a cooler end to the week. Saturday night brings possible snow showers and a low temperature of 27 degrees. Expect snow showers and a total accumulation of less than 1 inch, if any, on Sunday. Temperatures will reach near 40 Tuesday, then be cooler with a couple of minor snow chances peppered in during the week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Megabus returns to Chicago Wednesday with low fares

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Megabus is back! In partnership with Miller Transportation, the Megabus will connect Chicago with 23 cities, including Indianapolis, Louisville, and Columbus.Tickets on most routes are $17.50 one way, but we found a fare from Chicago to Gary for only one dollar.
CHICAGO, IL
US105

Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport

A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lawlor's Bar closed by city after weekend overdoses, citing hazardous conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Mount Greenwood bar, where five men overdosed on a fentanyl laced drug on Sunday was shut down by the city.The Chicago Department of Buildings closing Lawlor's after inspectors found what they called dangerous and hazardous conditions inside.They include exposed wiring, as well as structural and plumbing issues. CBS 2 found the bar failed previous annual inspections in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2018.Among the issues then, emergency lights not working and performing work without permits.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New Chicago flyover experience under construction at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS)-- How would you like to fly over Chicago while barely leaving the ground?An aerial view of the city is being turned into a new ride at Navy Pier.The company Pursuit already has flyover experiences in Las Vegas and Canada.Riders will feel like they're flying as they hang suspended from moving seats with their feet dangling below as they watch films on a 65-foot wrap around screen.It will replace the IMAX theater and is expected to open in spring of 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Bubbles freeze instantly as coldest city on Earth hits -58° F

YAKUTSK, Russia — Think Chicago gets cold in the winter? Try living in the Siberian region of Russia where a normal winter sees air temps reaching -15° F. On a particularly cold day in January when air temperatures hit -58° F in Yakutsk, one local family decided to make the most of the anticyclone carried […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
141K+
Followers
31K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy