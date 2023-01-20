ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

247Sports

Preview of Texas Tech versus West Virginia

There’s no game remaining on Texas Tech’s schedule that is anything like easy, but the closest thing to it is probably Wednesday’s tilt with West Virginia (11-8, 1-6) in Lubbock at 6:00 p.m. (CT). If the Red Raiders don’t win this game, which will be broadcast on ESPNU, they may not win another game this season. In its own way, that reality is a source of genuine pressure.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

Edge rusher gets offer, sets immediate official visit

Hocking (OH) College edge rusher Jefferson Adam registered 8.5 sacks this past season and that kind of production has caught the eye of several Power Five schools as the late signing period nears. Iowa State and Indiana came through with scholarships after the December dead period and, just today, West Virginia joined the mix.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU alum joins Red Sox organization as minor league coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A former West Virginia baseball player has joined the coaching ranks in one of the most well-known organizations in Major League Baseball. Chase Illig, a former Mountaineer catcher, announced Saturday that he has joined the Boston Red Sox organization as a coach in the club’s minor league system.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Farm and Dairy

Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023

CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details. This story will be continually updated throughout the year as […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown shooting possibly connected to online sale of property

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that may have been connected to the online sale of property. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Grant Avenue at 11:45 p.m. One person was shot, and the suspected shooter fled toward Beechurst Avenue and Third Street.
MORGANTOWN, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
NEBO, WV
wajr.com

Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

247Sports

