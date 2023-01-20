Read full article on original website
Can Texas Tech pick up its first Big 12 victory vs. WVU?
Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7) hosts West Virginia (11-8, 1-6) at 6 p.m. (CT) Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
Preview of Texas Tech versus West Virginia
There’s no game remaining on Texas Tech’s schedule that is anything like easy, but the closest thing to it is probably Wednesday’s tilt with West Virginia (11-8, 1-6) in Lubbock at 6:00 p.m. (CT). If the Red Raiders don’t win this game, which will be broadcast on ESPNU, they may not win another game this season. In its own way, that reality is a source of genuine pressure.
MAILBAG: Huggs' Future, Turnovers Compared to Previous Years, Toussaint's Minutes + More
Answering this week's questions from the fans.
Walker gets "all the inside information" during WVU visit
Catching up with a top hoops target for WVU.
Edge rusher gets offer, sets immediate official visit
Hocking (OH) College edge rusher Jefferson Adam registered 8.5 sacks this past season and that kind of production has caught the eye of several Power Five schools as the late signing period nears. Iowa State and Indiana came through with scholarships after the December dead period and, just today, West Virginia joined the mix.
WVU alum joins Red Sox organization as minor league coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A former West Virginia baseball player has joined the coaching ranks in one of the most well-known organizations in Major League Baseball. Chase Illig, a former Mountaineer catcher, announced Saturday that he has joined the Boston Red Sox organization as a coach in the club’s minor league system.
Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
WVU temporarily issues alert after 1 person shot in Morgantown
West Virginia University advised students and employees to seek shelter after a person was in Morgantown Monday night. An all-clear was issued by university police shortly after 12:30 a.m. The shooting victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to a report. Police advised avoiding Grant Avenue as they responded to a...
West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details. This story will be continually updated throughout the year as […]
North central West Virginia gas prices surpass national average
West Virginia's gas prices have followed the national average in trending back up, and in north central West Virginia, they've surpassed the national average.
‘One of Nashville’s hottest rising acts’ coming to Weston
Stonewall Resort in Lewis County announced that a rising country artist will be performing at the resort next month.
West Virginia bill would allow motorists to not use a helmet when riding a motorcycle
A Marshall County delegate, Charles Sheedy, is the lead sponsor of a bill to eliminate helmets on motorcycles. The bill, 2887, was introduced on Friday and is currently sent to the house of Technology and Infrastructure. The bill says it would appeal the code of West Virginia, 1931, relating to safety equipment and requirements for […]
WVSP searching for missing Harrison County man, possibly armed
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is searching for a Harrison County man last seen in August. 32-year-old Justin Ryan Golden was last seen in West Milford on Friday, Aug. 26, according to the WVSP. Troopers said Golden is described as being fully tattooed, 6′ tall and...
Missing Harrison County man found
A man who was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 23, has been found, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.
Morgantown shooting possibly connected to online sale of property
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that may have been connected to the online sale of property. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Grant Avenue at 11:45 p.m. One person was shot, and the suspected shooter fled toward Beechurst Avenue and Third Street.
West Virginia Hive Client, Mountain Steer Meat Company, To Celebrate Grand Opening Wednesday, Jan. 25
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mountain Steer Meat Company has invited the community to attend a grand opening and ribbon cutting. The open house will be from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. Attendees will be able to tour the retail store and meet owners James Tuckwiller and Frank Ford.
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
Buckhannon Police searching for missing man
An announcement from the City of Buckhannon said that the Buckhannon Police Department is searching for a man who was reported missing by his family.
Marion County interstate lane restriction expected to cause major delays Monday
MARION County, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Highways (DOH) has announced plans to close one lane of southbound I-79 in Marion County to prepare for the next phase of the Tygart River Bridge construction. At 6 a.m. Monday, the lanes will close from the White Hall exit...
