The Massachusetts Department of Transportation's first snowplow naming contest came to an end, with 12 classes in kindergarten through eighth grade — including two from Central Massachusetts — having their creativity enshrined on the side of plows that will be used for the remainder of this winter.

First graders at Reingold Elementary School in Fitchburg were among the kindergarten through fourth grade winners with "Plower Ranger," while eighth graders at Tahanto Middle-High School in Boylston won with "Blizzard Wizard" in the fifth through eighth grade category.

Other winners included "Luke Snowalker," by third graders at Munger Hill School in Westfield, and "Sled Zeppelin," by sixth graders at Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School in Shelburne Falls.

The winning classes will receive a visit from the snowplow with the name they chose on the side, as well as a $100 gift card for school supplies.

"The purpose of the contest has been to celebrate the snow and ice season and to help recognize the hard work and dedication of public works employees and contractors during winter storms," MassDOT said.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 'Plower Ranger' and 'Blizzard Wizard': Central Mass. students among winners of state's snowplow naming contest