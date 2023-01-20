Meghan McCain gives birth, welcomes second baby with husband Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain is a two-time girl mom!

The former “The View” co-host gave birth to her and her husband Ben Domenech’s second daughter on Thursday.

“Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!” McCain told the Daily Mail .

“Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family,” she added, referencing the couple’s 2-year-old daughter.

Domenech, meanwhile, told the British newspaper, “Meghan’s strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well, and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl.”

McCain, 38, and Domenech, 41, became parents in September 2020, nearly three years after they tied the knot .

Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech’s second baby has arrived. meghanmccain/Instagram

The former “The View” co-host announced her pregnancy in September 2022. Getty Images

The pair had Liberty help share the news of their expanding family in a sweet September 2022 Instagram post.

“We’re all feeling very blessed, lucky and happy,” McCain captioned photos of the toddler coloring the words “Big Sister” on a piece of paper.

“Thank you all for all the kindness!” John McCain’s daughter continued. “Ben is soon to be outnumbered by girls in our house 3 to 1 this winter.”

When Meghan went on to tweet the news, she joked with one of her followers that she will “never” buy a minivan.

“Thank you for all the love, well wishes and kind words,” she wrote via Twitter the following day.

“On a personal note if any of you have any advice about transitioning from one child to two, I would love to hear it! (especially if you’re in a home full of girls like we will be),” she added.

McCain and Domenech have been married since 2017. meghanmccain/Instagram

The journalist and Domenech were together “for years” before getting engaged in July 2017.

The couple wed in November of that same year at her family’s Arizona ranch.

While celebrating her and the Federalist co-founder’s anniversary in 2021, Meghan called her husband the “most incredible father” in an Instagram tribute.

“There’s no one else in the world I ever want or could be with,” she gushed. “I love you. Thank you for making marriage an adventure and never dull or pedestrian. Happy Anniversary baby!”

Meghan concluded, “Also shoutout to the skeptics who said we wouldn’t last six months.”