‘The View’: Alyssa Farrah Griffin Claims Donald Trump Asked Her About Replacing Mike Pence with Nikki Haley

By Raven Brunner
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
The View co-host Alyssa Farrah Griffin shared some juicy details about her personal correspondence with Donald Trump during her time in the White House.

On today’s broadcast, co-host Joy Behar asked Griffin to confirm recent allegations made by her former colleague Mike Pompeo stating that Trump wanted to replace Pence with former governor Nikki Hayley.

Griffin quickly confirmed the claims with a recount of her own experience. “I’ve never shared this before, out of deference to Mike Pence, who I worked for for several years,” she said referring to her time working as Pence’s press secretary.

The co-host continued to detail a brief conversation she had with Trump in June 2022 while in his private dining room.

Griffin recalled him asking her, “What do you think if we replaced Pence with Mike with Nikki Haley?” to which she responded, “I think it would signal chaos and we should stay the course with the ticket as we have it.”

The conservative co-host added that Trump began “actively considering” the change of leadership. She said, “He brought it up once again” in August while in a “bigger setting.” The co-host suspects that it was in response to his low poll numbers. “I think he knew that she was a young, energetic woman of color and that might have been helpful,” explained Griffin. “I think extremely highly of Nikki Haley, but it just goes to show the chaos.”

Behar posed the question to Griffin: “If she ran with him in 2024, would you still think very highly of her.” The co-host answered, “No, no, no,” and added, “I wouldn’t think highly of anyone who does anything with Donald Trump just to be clear.”

Ana Navarro entered the conversation, saying, “Nikki Haley was incredibly respected. I would say in a bipartisan way.” She brought in the example of Haley removing the Confederate Flag in South Carolina.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

“She managed to get out of the Trump Administration without that stench and taint, but since then she’s been all over the place,” criticized Navarro. “I think she wants to be all things to all people because I think she wants to have appeal.” The segment ended with the ladies laughing about how Trump’s 2024 campaign has “done nothing to freeze the Republican’s field.”

All we know is that if Griffin ever publishes a tell-all, we’d certainly read it!

The View airs on weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.

Comments / 609

Tonya Okins
4d ago

seriously? I would never believe anyone on the view. that stupid show should of been cancelled a long time Ago. I will warn Everyone whom accidentally watches that show. make sure you wear shoes that pinch to keep you from falling asleep from Boredom and those who watch it willingly. I will chalk that up to being Brain less😜😝😩👍

Reply(98)
115
Newtduke
5d ago

When will you all understand? It is time to move on from Trump! It is time to move on from Biden! Neither one of them is what this country needs to move forward. This country needs to heal. We do not need either one of them in charge.

Reply(90)
84
Phillip Ben
5d ago

Trump! No! Choose Santos! He’s More Like You! Imagine all the ‘fun’ times you’ll have trying to out-lie each other!

Reply(37)
95
