Disobedient foster dog actually understands Spanish

By New York Post Video
 5 days ago

A Florida woman thought her foster dog was ignoring her. Turns out, Monty the pit bull already knew a slew of Spanish commands from a previous home. To unlock the pooch’s potential, Ariana Giampietro, 26, got help from her bilingual boyfriend and even signed up for the language-learning app Duolingo.

“After I started speaking to [Monty] in Spanish, it was like he settled right in,” Giampietro, a child adoption case manager, revealed. “He started getting ‘zoomies’, and his overall confidence skyrocketed because all of a sudden we weren’t alien to him.”

