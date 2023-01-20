ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

Harry Hamlin Defends Lisa Rinna’s Social Media Behavior on ‘WWHL’: “She’s Fantastic Online”

By Samantha Nungesser
Decider.com
Decider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y2iXX_0kLpeEmp00

Where to Stream:

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Harry Hamlin took a break from making bolognese sauce to pay a visit to Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (Jan. 19), where Andy Cohen grilled him about his wife Lisa Rinna‘s past behavior on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The game, appropriately called “Can You Defend Her?,” forced the actor to say whether or not he could defend some of Rinna’s most controversial moments throughout her tenure on the Bravo show — and boy, there are many of them.

From repeatedly bringing up what Kathy Hilton allegedly did in Aspen in the latest season to Rinna’s earth-shattering (or glass-shattering) fight with Kim Richards in Amsterdam, Hamlin kept saying he could “absolutely” defend his wife. But, let’s be honest — he’d probably be in the dog house if he said anything else.

As for whether Hamlin could defend Rinna’s (oftentimes erratic) social media behavior, he said, “Absolutely. What was the word you called it?” to which Cohen shamelessly replied, “I called it many words. Reckless? Disaster?”

Meanwhile, Hamlin hit back, “Disastrous! Come on! That’s not fair. It’s not disastrous. She’s fantastic online. Her social media’s great, what’re you talking about?”

When Cohen asked if he follows her, he immediately quipped, “No.”

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Good for you, Harry Hamlin! Because even Rinna, who recently announced she would be exiting RHOBH after eight seasons, admitted on a previous episode of WWHL that she’s a “freaking mess” during a conversation about her nightmarish social media antics.

If there’s anything to take away here, it’s to find yourself a husband who would defend you even after you display some of the most deplorable (yet entertaining) behavior reality television has to offer. Find you a Harry Hamlin.

Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday through Thursday at 10/9c on Bravo.

Comments / 3

Related
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much

When Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I couldn’t believe it. Lisa has been clear that she “f—ing hated” her final year on RHOBH. Same, Lisa. Same. Over the years, Lisa repeatedly went for her friend Kyle Richards’ sisters. The actress kept the topic of Kim Richards’ sobriety on her […] The post Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much appeared first on Reality Tea.
TMZ.com

Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby

Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Andrei Castravet and Wife Elizabeth Reveal Kids’ Giant Mess! See Photos Inside Home

The Christmas chaos! 90 Day Fiancé stars Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth Castravet (née Potthast) took fans inside their messy house following the 2022 holiday festivities. “The morning after the Christmas party … ,” the Moldova native shared alongside a December 2022 Instagram Reel of the aftermath in the kid’s playroom. In the clip, Andrei spits out his coffee as he walks into the cluttered room and sees the mess that accumulated during the family Christmas gathering.
Page Six

Vanna White’s ‘odd’ outfit on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ splits social media

Vanna White’s latest look is divided right down the middle — as are “Wheel of Fortune” fans. The 65-year-old game show hostess strutted across the stage in a hot pink asymmetrical dress layered over black leggings and heels during Wednesday’s episode. The daring look sent Twitter into a frenzy, as White — who has worn over 7,000 outfits over the course of her 40-plus years on the show — usually plays it safe when it comes to her fashion choices. “What the heck is Vanna White wearing today? Her outfit lookin unfinished 😂,” one person tweeted, while another wrote, “wtf is vanna white wearing...
People

NeNe Leakes Shares Tweet About Deserving 'Grace' — and Returning to Housewives

Earlier this year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen — which was ultimately dismissed in August — that alleged a racially insensitive work environment NeNe Leakes apparently has thoughts on a Real Housewives return — though she's letting others do the talking... for now.  The Real Housewive of Atlanta alum reposted a tweet questioning Bravo's sense of "grace" on Tuesday after Brandi Glanville sparked speculation about her own possible return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Leakes, 55, retweeted a...
Page Six

Amy Robach jets out of NYC after news of another alleged T.J. Holmes affair

She’s getting out of Dodge. Amy Robach was spotted arriving at JFK Airport on Tuesday to catch a flight out of New York City after reportedly getting blindsided by yet another T.J. Holmes affair. The ABC News reporter, 49, was photographed putting on a brave face as she smirked at the paparazzi while entering the airport. At the time, she wheeled a light blue carry-on suitcase while dressed in black leggings, a hoodie, boots and a tan coat with her hair pulled back. Earlier this week, a source claimed to the US Sun that Robach felt like “collateral damage” due to the “scope of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Kenya Moore Confirms She and Ex Marc Daly 'Unfortunately' Didn't Sign a Prenup

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who split from Marc Daly in May 2021, revealed she feels "confident" the couple's divorce will be finalized soon Kenya Moore is revealing the holdup in finalizing her divorce from Marc Daly. The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test star admitted she and Daly didn't sign a prenuptial agreement before tying the knot. When asked why the divorce was yet finalized, Moore told TMZ: "No prenup, so yeah, unfortunately." However, the reality star added that she feels "confident that it will...
veranda.com

Prince Harry Was “Embarrassed” to Have William and Kate at His and Meghan’s Less-Lavish Home

In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry speaks extensively about how differently he and his brother, Prince William, the heir to the throne, have been treated all their lives. The title of the book is a testament to that, alluding to the way in which Harry has always been seen as a "spare" by his father, King Charles III, and the institution, while William has always been prioritized as the heir. That favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers' respective royal homes.
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video

Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
bravotv.com

We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan

While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
TEXAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Mariah Carey To File For Primary Custody Of Her & Nick Cannon's Twins Since Dad-Of-12 'Doesn't See Much Of Them' Anyway: Source

Though Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon amicably agreed to having joint custody of their twins when they divorced in 2014, a source is claiming the Grammy winner, 42, now wants primary custody of 12-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.The buzz comes as the comedian continues to expand his brood, welcoming his twelfth child last month."The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway," an insider disclosed to Radar. "Nick doesn't see much of them."While the source insisted the Masked Singer host, 42, isn't a bad father by any means, his large pack makes it difficult for...
Page Six

‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti

Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
ATLANTA, GA
RadarOnline

'You Cannot Imagine How Vindictive He Can Be': Inside Todd Chrisley's Dark & Twisted Divorce From First Wife As He Gears Up For Prison

Todd Chrisley's first wife, Teresa Terry, knew as she walked down the aisle in 1990 that their shotgun wedding — when she was just 19 and he was 21 — wasn't the best idea. In shocking divorce documents, the soon-to-be imprisoned Chrisley Knows Best star's teenage bride admitted that she had no idea of the alleged violence and terror that was to come, RadarOnline.com has learned.By 1994, the high school sweethearts, who are parents to Lindsie and Kyle, had devolved into acrimonious spouses allegedly thanks to Todd's iron fist."He likes to control his environment," Teresa claimed. "I had two small...
Decider.com

Decider.com

60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy