Harry Hamlin Defends Lisa Rinna’s Social Media Behavior on ‘WWHL’: “She’s Fantastic Online”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Harry Hamlin took a break from making bolognese sauce to pay a visit to Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night (Jan. 19), where Andy Cohen grilled him about his wife Lisa Rinna‘s past behavior on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The game, appropriately called “Can You Defend Her?,” forced the actor to say whether or not he could defend some of Rinna’s most controversial moments throughout her tenure on the Bravo show — and boy, there are many of them.

From repeatedly bringing up what Kathy Hilton allegedly did in Aspen in the latest season to Rinna’s earth-shattering (or glass-shattering) fight with Kim Richards in Amsterdam, Hamlin kept saying he could “absolutely” defend his wife. But, let’s be honest — he’d probably be in the dog house if he said anything else.

As for whether Hamlin could defend Rinna’s (oftentimes erratic) social media behavior, he said, “Absolutely. What was the word you called it?” to which Cohen shamelessly replied, “I called it many words. Reckless? Disaster?”

Meanwhile, Hamlin hit back, “Disastrous! Come on! That’s not fair. It’s not disastrous. She’s fantastic online. Her social media’s great, what’re you talking about?”

When Cohen asked if he follows her, he immediately quipped, “No.”

Good for you, Harry Hamlin! Because even Rinna, who recently announced she would be exiting RHOBH after eight seasons, admitted on a previous episode of WWHL that she’s a “freaking mess” during a conversation about her nightmarish social media antics.

If there’s anything to take away here, it’s to find yourself a husband who would defend you even after you display some of the most deplorable (yet entertaining) behavior reality television has to offer. Find you a Harry Hamlin.

Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday through Thursday at 10/9c on Bravo.