17 Random Connections Between Gen Z Stars And Older Famous People

By Kristen Harris
 3 days ago

You might imagine Hollywood as the high school cafeteria in Mean Girls with each cast, family, or friend group at their own table. However, it's actually more like the "We're All in This Together" scene in High School Musical , where the different "cliques" intermingle in new and surprising ways.

Here are 17 Gen Z celebs with strange and surprising Hollywood connections:

1. Sabrina Carpenter's aunt is Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart Simpson in The Simpsons .

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty, ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Nancy also voiced Rufus (the naked mole rat) in Kim Possible .

2. Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey's daughter, has a dating life that's often the subject of intense speculation. She had to deny rumors that she dated both Diddy and his son, Justin Combs.

Araya Doheny / Getty Images for Baby2Baby, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

She told E! News , "I've heard I dated a father and son before. Absolutely not true. ... So, you know, there's been a lot of different things, a lot of stories, a lot of misconceptions."

3. At the High School Musical 2 premiere in 2007, 6-year-old Kaia Gerber met 19-year-old Vanessa Hudgens, who dated Austin Butler from 2011 to 2020. His next girlfriend was Kaia.

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Via Getty

4. When Universal was planning a live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid , Maya Hawke was reportedly director Sofia Coppola's choice for the lead. However, the studio's wariness about casting a newcomer allegedly caused tensions that led to Sofia leaving the project over "creative differences."

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for ABA

The part initially went to Chloë Grace Moretz, but production has not yet commenced.

5. In 2015, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham reportedly broke up with Chloë Grace Moretz because he had a crush on Selena Gomez. In 2023, Selena became close friends with Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and joked about being in a "throuple" with them on Instagram .

Instagram: @selenagomez

6. When Sofia Richie was 14, her brother-in-law — Good Charlotte's Joel Madden — helped her record music in the studio. However, she's never released songs professionally.

Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

She told Billboard , "It was the best I could have asked for, but there was too much pressure. Everyone had their own idea of what my music should sound like, and I just wanted to be an individual. I stepped back and said, 'I need to re-evaluate this.'"

7. Millie Bobby Brown has been dating Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, since late 2021.

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Via Getty, Jason Kempin / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

They met through Instagram.

8. In 2017, Hunter Schafer interviewed Hillary Clinton for Teen Vogue.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for HBO / Via Getty, Rune Hellestad - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

It was part of the cover story for Teen Vogue's 21 Under 21 Class of 2017, which honored Hunter's activism.

9. Mckenna Grace has famously played the younger version of many actors, including Margot Robbie ( I, Tonya ), Brie Larson ( Captain Marvel ), Jennifer Morrison ( Once Upon a Time ), and Kiernan Shipka ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ).

Neon / 30 West / Via youtube.com

10. Before he was famous, Lil Nas X ran a Nicki Minaj stan account on Twitter.

Morgan Hancock / Getty Images, Johnny Nunez / WireImage / Via Getty

He initially denied running the account because he worried about outing himself as gay.

On Twitter , he said, "People will assume if you had an entire fan page dedicated to Nicki, you are gay. And the rap/music industry ain't exactly built or accepting of gay men yet."

11. Felix Mallard feels like he "owe[s] a lot of [his] career" to Harry Styles because the first American role he booked was a character based on Harry in Happy Together .

Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images, Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Felix told Deadline , "I think the fact that it was based on Harry Styles was this crazy anecdote, and I could barely believe it. I still can’t really believe that ever happened."

12. Kiernan Shipka shares an agent with Viola Davis.

Jacopo Raule / GC Images / Via Getty, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Via Getty

13. From 2018 to 2019, Tana Mongeau was in a polyamorous relationship with Mod Sun and Bella Thorne — who both released diss tracks about her on the same day.

Zachary Mazur / WireImage / Via Getty

Mod's song about Tana was called "Karma," and Bella's was called "SFB (Stupid Fucking Bitch)."

14. In 2015, Charlotte D'Alessio's Coachella pictures went viral after The Weeknd reposted them on Instagram. The attention landed her a modeling contract.

Anna Webber / Getty Images for alice + olivia

15. When Sadie Sink was little, she met Taylor Swift backstage at a concert. Years later, she starred in Taylor's debut short film, All Too Well: The Short Film .

Sadie Sink / NBC / Via youtube.com , Amy Sussman / Getty Images

16. Rachel Zegler was named after Jennifer Aniston's Friends character, Rachel Green.

Michael Kovac / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images, Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

17. In 2013, Chloe and Halle Bailey's cover of Beyoncé's "Pretty Hurts" went viral and landed them a record deal with Parkwood Entertainment, which Beyoncé owns.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty, Dave J Hogan / Dave J Hogan/Getty Images / Via Getty

