Returnal PC Release Date

PS5 exclusive game Returnal is coming to PC on February 15. It will be available on the Epic Games Store and Steam.
Heartthrob Vi Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

League of Legends released the Lunar Revel event just a couple weeks ago, which included the Mythmaker skin line. The event rewards will also have Lunar Guardian and Lunar Emperor/Empress skins that will be available tomorrow on Jan. 26. Not wasting any time, Riot has already announced a few more...
Warzone 2 Players Say Game is "So Bad" They're Actually Living Their Life

Warzone 2 players have begun making satirical posts online, praising the game for being so unenjoyable that they've stopped gaming. Gaming is a time consuming hobby, but we do it because we enjoy it. Or at least, we're supposed to. Call of Duty players have started to turn their backs on their beloved franchise, claiming that the state of Warzone 2 just isn't worth their time.
When Does MW2 Ranked Play Come Out?

Fans eager for Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 do not have to wait much longer. When Modern Warfare 2 dropped on Oct. 28, players were disappointed to learn that Ranked Play would not be coming until 2023. Ranked Play allows fans to play Call of Duty League maps and modes under the CDL ruleset. Fans can climb the leaderboard and earn free rewards as they compete in the Ranked playlist.
Apex Legends Reveals New Hardcore Mode Similar to Call of Duty

Apex Legends' Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is set to add in the long rumored Hardcore Mode, which leakers claimed would be similar to Call of Duty's. After various leaks and rumors emerged over the last few weeks, Respawn have finally announced the next event coming to Apex Legends. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will see the introduction of a new LTM Hardcore Royale, in which players will be put to the test.
When Does Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Launch in the US?

Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone are still waiting for the Battle Royale to drop on mobile devices in the United States. With the recent delay of Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, it is no surprise Warzone Mobile has also yet to be released. In September, Activision confirmed Warzone Mobile's release in 2023. Just a few days after Warzone 2 dropped in November, Warzone Mobile announced its availability for preorder.
PlayStation VR2 Launch Date

The next iteration of Sony's VR ventures, the PS VR2, is set to launch this year, bringing with it a number of games throughout its launch window.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Rewards: How to Claim

League of Legends players can now receive numerous bonuses each month if they link their Amazon Prime and Riot accounts. Starting Dec. 29, the partnership decided to upgrade the rewards that players can receive. Whereas players used to only receive skin shard tokens to be redeemed monthly, now the benefits have multiplied.
How to Link League of Legends With Xbox Game Pass

League of Legends has a variety of rewards available to players that link their Riot Games account with external accounts. There was a Miss Fortune player icon that was unlockable for players that linked their in game account with Microsoft Rewards. Additionally, it is encouraged to link League of Legends and Amazon Prime accounts together because players will get monthly rewards for doing it.
