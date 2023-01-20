Read full article on original website
Returnal PC Release Date
PS5 exclusive game Returnal is coming to PC on February 15. It will be available on the Epic Games Store and Steam.
Will Paralives Get a Nintendo Switch Release?
Paralives is an upcoming simulation indie game that is both single-player and open-world.
Heartthrob Vi Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
League of Legends released the Lunar Revel event just a couple weeks ago, which included the Mythmaker skin line. The event rewards will also have Lunar Guardian and Lunar Emperor/Empress skins that will be available tomorrow on Jan. 26. Not wasting any time, Riot has already announced a few more...
Valorant Patch 6.02 Release Date
The release of Valorant Patch 6.02 will be delayed as Riot Games experiences issues with their PBE.
Will Octopath Traveler 2 Release on Xbox?
Fantasy RPG Octopath Traveler 2 releases next month, but won't be available on Xbox despite the first game's release on the console.
Warzone 2 Players Say Game is "So Bad" They're Actually Living Their Life
Warzone 2 players have begun making satirical posts online, praising the game for being so unenjoyable that they've stopped gaming. Gaming is a time consuming hobby, but we do it because we enjoy it. Or at least, we're supposed to. Call of Duty players have started to turn their backs on their beloved franchise, claiming that the state of Warzone 2 just isn't worth their time.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Greninja 7-Star Tera Raid Battle: Start Date, End Date, How to Play
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to catch a Poison-type terastallized Greninja starting on Jan. 27 until Jan. 29, and once more in Feburary.
When Does MW2 Ranked Play Come Out?
Fans eager for Ranked Play in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 do not have to wait much longer. When Modern Warfare 2 dropped on Oct. 28, players were disappointed to learn that Ranked Play would not be coming until 2023. Ranked Play allows fans to play Call of Duty League maps and modes under the CDL ruleset. Fans can climb the leaderboard and earn free rewards as they compete in the Ranked playlist.
Apex Legends Reveals New Hardcore Mode Similar to Call of Duty
Apex Legends' Celestial Sunrise Collection Event is set to add in the long rumored Hardcore Mode, which leakers claimed would be similar to Call of Duty's. After various leaks and rumors emerged over the last few weeks, Respawn have finally announced the next event coming to Apex Legends. The Celestial Sunrise Collection Event will see the introduction of a new LTM Hardcore Royale, in which players will be put to the test.
When Does Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Launch in the US?
Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone are still waiting for the Battle Royale to drop on mobile devices in the United States. With the recent delay of Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, it is no surprise Warzone Mobile has also yet to be released. In September, Activision confirmed Warzone Mobile's release in 2023. Just a few days after Warzone 2 dropped in November, Warzone Mobile announced its availability for preorder.
Dead Space Pre-Load Times: Xbox, PS5, PC
With just little under a week to go before the release of the Dead Space remake, eager players can get a head start by pre-loading before launch.
PlayStation VR2 Launch Date
The next iteration of Sony's VR ventures, the PS VR2, is set to launch this year, bringing with it a number of games throughout its launch window.
League of Legends Prime Gaming January 2023 Rewards: How to Claim
League of Legends players can now receive numerous bonuses each month if they link their Amazon Prime and Riot accounts. Starting Dec. 29, the partnership decided to upgrade the rewards that players can receive. Whereas players used to only receive skin shard tokens to be redeemed monthly, now the benefits have multiplied.
How to Link League of Legends With Xbox Game Pass
League of Legends has a variety of rewards available to players that link their Riot Games account with external accounts. There was a Miss Fortune player icon that was unlockable for players that linked their in game account with Microsoft Rewards. Additionally, it is encouraged to link League of Legends and Amazon Prime accounts together because players will get monthly rewards for doing it.
Is the New Dead Space a Remake or Reboot?
Dead Space (2023) releases on January 27, and marks the series' return to the original 2008 game in a remade form.
Apex Legends Jan. 23 Update Fixes Third Person Removal: Full Patch Notes Listed
Respawn have rolled out another quick update for Apex Legends, aiming to fix issues with Legend tactical charges.
Pokémon GO Tour Las Vegas 2023 Details
The next Pokémon GO event, occurring in February, will primarily feature Pokémon hailing from the Hoenn region, or generation III games.
Isaac Clarke Coming to Fortnite on Jan. 23, According to Leaks
Leaks of a Dead Space x Fortnite crossover reveal an Isaac Clarke outfit coming to the Battle Royale.
Hogwarts Legacy Pre-Order Bonuses: Standard, Deluxe, Collectors
Players who pre-order Hogwarts Legacy will get exclusive bonuses when it releases in February depending on what edition they purchase.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Full List of Mystery Gifts
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Mystery Gift codes including active and expired items.
