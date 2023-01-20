ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Jan 20

By Maria Loreto
There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

“The Last of Us” premiered last week to great acclaim. The TV series premiered as the third biggest HBO premiere following the series “Boardwalk Empire” and “House of the Dragon.” Based on a video game, the series follows a zombie apocalypse through a much more character-driven lens. Like “The Walking Dead,” with a much more centered scope, focusing on the relationship between teenager Ellie and Joel, a smuggler tasked with transporting her to the other side of the country.

That ‘90s Show (Netflix)

“That ‘90s Show” is now available on Netflix. The series is a spin-off on “That ‘70s Show,” relocated to the ‘90s and featuring cameos from most of the original cast members.

Web of Death (Hulu)

“Web of Death” is a docuseries that follows different murder cases that ended up being solved by internet sleuths. It’s a bit more inspiring and empowering than the standard true crime drivel.

The Legend of Vox Machina (Prime Video)

“The Legend of Vox Machina” is premiering its second season, following a band of unlikely heroes as they embark on various “Dungeons and Dragons”-like quests.

Truth Be Told (Apple+)

Starring Octavia Spencer , “Truth Be Told” follows a podcaster investigating crimes and mysteries and putting everything at risk for a good story.

Velma (HBO Max)

Mindy Kailing stars in “Velma” an adult take on the “Scooby Doo” universe. This time around, Velma is an Indian high schooler who solves mysteries with the help of various kids from school, among them, Daphne, Fred, and Shaggy. Sadly, there’s no Scooby.

Hunters (Prime Video)

“Hunters” premiered its second season, following a team of Nazi hunters in the ‘70s lead by none other than Al Pacino .

