NAFFA Wellness Center offers individualized treatment programs

Native American Fatherhood and Families Association’s Wellness Center, 525 W. Southern Ave. Suite No. 124 in Mesa, offers 12- and 24-week intensive outpatient programs.

The individualized treatment programs are offered for Native American fathers and mothers living in the area as everyone’s path to recovery is unique, according to a release.

“There is an immediate need to bring Native Americans back to their innate leadership abilities and understanding of the sacredness of families and their role as fathers and mothers established by their forefathers. Fatherless homes and the absence of fathers in the life of their children have many negative social and economic consequences,” according to the release.

The NAFFA Wellness Center, which opened on Aug. 1, provides an intensive but not invasive outpatient recovery program that supports clients in their education to stay sober while having time to work, take care of family and support any obligations with a three-hour program Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

NAFFA Wellness Center also recognizes the importance and stress of family life and its impact on recovery and sobriety. A family-focused program combines positive parenting, anger management and healthy relationship life skill development that is trauma-informed and culturally rich along with addiction recovery and sobriety programming. It also has individual therapy, group therapy, educational groups and additional support resources. For information, call 480-536-8881, email info@NAFFAWellness.com or go to aznaffawellness.com .