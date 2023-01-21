ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's An Unsolved Mystery You Just Can't Stop Thinking About?

By Crystal Ro
 4 days ago

The world is a big, big place. And A LOT of strange and creepy things have happened out there. In fact, many of these bizarre incidents have remained unsolved.

Extreme-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For example, there's the mystery of who killed the Black Dahlia , Elizabeth Short. Her murder in 1947 became highly publicized due to the graphic nature of what happened to her.

Bettmann / Bettmann Archive

Then, there's John Anglin, Clarence Anglin, and Frank Morris's disappearance from Alcatraz prison in 1962. No one knows whether the men survived their escape or not, and the case file remains open.

Medianews Group / MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Or, what about the widely publicized Madeleine McCann case about a young girl who went missing from her bed in 2007 while her family was on vacation in Portugal?

Melanie Maps / AFP via Getty Images

Unsolved mysteries can be truly creepy and keep us thinking about them for days, months, even years! So, tell us: What's an unsolved mystery you can't stop thinking about?

NBC

Tell us in the comments below, or submit anonymously using this form for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!

