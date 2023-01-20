ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regina King Celebrated The Life Of Her Late Son Ian With A Lantern Tribute And A Heartfelt Message

By Morgan Murrell
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoWs0_0kLpcNW600

A year after her son's tragic death, Regina King celebrated her "guiding light" with a lantern tribute.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrzZL_0kLpcNW600
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for LACMA

Regina shared a heartfelt dedication to her son Ian Alexander Jr. on Instagram , to honor what would have been his 27th birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P3Vyn_0kLpcNW600
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for dcp

"January 19th is Ian’s Worthday," Regina wrote on Instagram . "As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBNiN_0kLpcNW600
Ged / Getty Images

"We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXNty_0kLpcNW600
James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

Regina's tribute was accompanied by a video of her letting go of an orange lantern, which represented Ian's favorite color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSC93_0kLpcNW600
Regina King / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnoC23nodGB/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f62c37aa-c90d-4f64-b011-9bc763704c4a

"Of course orange is your favorite color," Regina continued. "Its the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breathe."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UiZ3r_0kLpcNW600
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

"My absolute favorite thing about myself is being...Regina the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light. 🧡🧡🧡"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhgIc_0kLpcNW600
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

This is the first time Regina has spoken out about her son on social media since revealing that he died by suicide on Jan. 22, 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtLsM_0kLpcNW600
John Sciulli / Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards

Regina's fans and celebrity friends flooded her comment section with words of support, including Ava DuVernay, Octavia Spencer, Reese Witherspon, Julianne Moore, Tracee Ellis Ross, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRId8_0kLpcNW600
Regina King / Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/reel/CnoC23nodGB/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f62c37aa-c90d-4f64-b011-9bc763704c4a

And we send our love to Regina and her family during this time.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. Other international suicide helplines can be found at befrienders.org . The Trevor Project, which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386.

