Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name

Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.

