ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season

In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Posse Scholarships, STEM grant and other schools news

NOCCA: The Posse Foundation has chosen three students from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts for four-year tuition-free scholarships. The Posse scholars from NOCCA are Lillian Foster of Mandeville and Amiri Hardy and Vince Williams of New Orleans. Foster, who studies drama at NOCCA, will attend Tulane University. Hardy, classical instrumental music, will attend Texas A&M. Williams, musical theater, will attend Illinois Wesleyan University.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans police investigating Lower 9th Ward homicide

New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in the Lower 9th Ward. A male victim was shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4:02 p.m. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he died. No other information was immediately available. Times-Picayune graphic....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

HOMETOWN HERO: SYVBA retires Chris Duhon's jersey

Former Salmen standout Chris Duhon was back in Slidell to take part in honoring his former high school coach Jay Carlin on Jan. 12. That evening Salmen renamed its gym in honor of the longtime coach, but earlier that same day, the former Duke star and nine-year NBA player received an honor of his own when the Slidell Youth Volleyball Basketball Association (SYVBA) retired his jersey.
SLIDELL, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy