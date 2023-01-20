Read full article on original website
See New Orleans chefs, restaurants, bakery named semifinalists in 2023 James Beard Awards
There’s a new slate of New Orleans restaurants and chefs in the running for this year’s James Beard Foundation awards, including emerging talent, classics and revived classics. The culinary organization has released its list of semifinalists for these prestigious and closely-watched honors. Like last year, this slate of...
Couple bringing New Orleans empanada restaurant to two locations in Biloxi
Take an empanada, a South American stuffed dough, and give it a New Orleans twist and it becomes Empanola. Bring a franchise to South Mississippi and it will be Empanola Biloxi — opening in just a few weeks next to Smoothie King at 310 Popp’s Ferry Road near the corner of Pass Road in Biloxi.
New name on New Orleans skyline: See which Poydras Street tower is getting an updated sign
The Mississippi-based bank that acquired New Orleans’ First Bank and Trust last year is renaming its new local headquarters building among the office towers of Poydras Street. The 36-story building at the intersection of Poydras and O'Keefe Avenue known as the First Bank & Trust Tower is being renamed...
Mardi Gras Masquerade coming to Zony Mash featuring Water Seed, Ha Sizzle, Flagboy Giz and more!
New Orleans future funk band Water Seed and events organizers Them People Productions are throwing a Mardi Gras Masquerade on Feb. 11 at Zony Mash, bringing together enough hip-hop, bounce and pop to rock your beads off. Water Seed has become of the city's hottest bands, blending hiphop, funk, punk...
New Orleans tech promoters hope to redevelop Eiffel on St. Charles Avenue into an NFT hub
In its nearly 40-year history, the glass and steel structure on St. Charles Avenue built from pieces of the Eiffel Tower in Paris has been home to an upscale restaurant, trendy nightclubs and an event space. Now, the founder and former CEO of the Idea Village has plans to redevelop...
Bacchus announces actor, comedian as 2023 king. His wife is a Louisiana local.
Actor and comedian Adam Devine will reign over the 2023 Krewe of Bacchus, according to krewe captain Clark Brennan. Devine is from Waterloo, Iowa, but his wife is a Louisiana native. In 2021, Devine married actress Chloe Bridges, who is from Houma. As Bacchus LIV, Devine will lead the parade...
A front stoop? Parade platform? Nope, the mysterious New Orleans structure is a portal to icky history
For 300 years, mysteries of all sorts have abounded in the marshy patch of land between the Mississippi River and the shores of Lake Pontchartrain. The strange green monolith crowding the sidewalk at the corner of Cohn and Lowerline streets in the East Carrollton neighborhood is one of the current ones.
The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season
In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
50 essential New Orleans experiences: How many have you done? Take our quiz
"To search for the essence of New Orleans, you’ll need an umbrella, a sense of humor, and a flashlight in case a squirrel sneaks into a transformer and blows out the electrical grid." That's what Times-Picayune arts and culture reporter Doug MacCash wrote when he compiled a list of...
Posse Scholarships, STEM grant and other schools news
NOCCA: The Posse Foundation has chosen three students from the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts for four-year tuition-free scholarships. The Posse scholars from NOCCA are Lillian Foster of Mandeville and Amiri Hardy and Vince Williams of New Orleans. Foster, who studies drama at NOCCA, will attend Tulane University. Hardy, classical instrumental music, will attend Texas A&M. Williams, musical theater, will attend Illinois Wesleyan University.
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Jefferson Parish. See where, winning numbers.
A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a gas station in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Sav N Time, 6901 Jefferson Highway, in Harahan. It matched four of the five numbers in Saturday's drawing, along with the Powerball. The winning numbers in...
Bites in Brief: A west bank food festival, an Uptown special menu mark Lunar New Year
Lunar New Year, a holiday celebrated in many Asian countries and communities, is Jan. 22 this year, bringing the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese zodiac (and the Year of the Cat for Vietnamese celebrations, which differs this year in its animal sign). Events around it play out in the days and weeks ahead, and this year brings a new one.
Windy day in New Orleans with tornadoes, severe storms possible tonight: See timing, radar
It's going to be a windy day in New Orleans with tornadoes and severe storms possible overnight as a strong cold front moves through southeast Louisiana. Winds will be increasing throughout the day, forecasters said, before the main storm line arrives late Tuesday in the metro area. Wednesday should be...
New Orleans police investigating Lower 9th Ward homicide
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in the Lower 9th Ward. A male victim was shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4:02 p.m. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he died. No other information was immediately available. Times-Picayune graphic....
RTA board approves route for rapid bus line. Now comes the hard part of $250 million plan.
New Orleans took a significant step toward rapid transit Tuesday when the RTA board approved a route for a speedy bus system that could one day link New Orleans East, the Central Business District and Algiers. As envisioned by the agency, the system would make use of dedicated lanes, traffic...
Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair
Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
HOMETOWN HERO: SYVBA retires Chris Duhon's jersey
Former Salmen standout Chris Duhon was back in Slidell to take part in honoring his former high school coach Jay Carlin on Jan. 12. That evening Salmen renamed its gym in honor of the longtime coach, but earlier that same day, the former Duke star and nine-year NBA player received an honor of his own when the Slidell Youth Volleyball Basketball Association (SYVBA) retired his jersey.
Letters: Airport should update information process to give warnings about parking
Mardi Gras season is upon us and soon thousands of travelers will be flying into and out of our Louis Armstrong International Airport. Travelers who wish to fly out of New Orleans at any time before Feb. 27 must ask themselves an important question: “Will I be able to find an on-site parking spot at the new airport?”
Fatal shooting in Gentilly leads to SWAT roll, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Gentilly, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to authorities around 2 p.m. in the 4500 block of Perlita Street (map). The man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. His name and...
