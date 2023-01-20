ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former KC Chiefs quarterback’s trophy, lost since the 1980s, was just found in a car

By TJ Macias
The Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

A piece of NFL history is finally home after it was stolen approximately four decades ago.

Police in Lee Summit, Missouri, discovered a trophy that was taken from iconic Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and broadcaster Len Dawson while arresting a suspected shoplifter on Jan. 6. The piece of football history was found in the back of a stolen vehicle that the accused shoplifter was driving.

According to a news release posted by the Lee’s Summit Missouri Police Department, officers were alerted to a shopping center as a suspect was leaving a store with $6,500 worth of merchandise.

The suspect was driving a car that was listed as stolen out of Kansas City, the release said.

“A search of the stolen car would reveal additional stolen items from other retailers and one item that stood out; a large, silver trophy,” the release said.

The trophy was awarded to Dawson in 1976 for “Meritorious Service in Pro Football” and the Chiefs’ organization put the officers in contact with Len’s wife, Linda. Dawson died on Aug. 24, 2022, at 87.

“Detectives would learn that the trophy was probably stolen sometime in the early 1980s and Linda was overjoyed to have it back in her possession,” the release said. “We were glad could play a part in that reunion at the same time affecting a good arrest for theft and other charges.”

Dawson is considered one of the most iconic quarterbacks of all time with a 82.56 rating over 19 professional seasons. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 5 overall pick in 1957 and went from the Steelers to the Cleveland Browns to the Dallas Texans.

After the Texans became the Kansas City Chiefs in 1963, he found his stride and helped bring the Chiefs two Super Bowl championships.

Lee’s Summit is about 20 miles southeast of Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

