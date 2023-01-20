ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, TN

#4. Johnson County

By Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jcPL1_0kLpXfk500

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 89.3 (16 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 30,850,720 people (5,525,981 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Comments / 1

Related
wjhl.com

Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out

A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim …. A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

How school closings are decided in mountainous counties

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

County approves funding for meat processing plant

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday. The vote is the latest hurdle to be cleared for a group of farmers working to increase local access to meat processing facilities. The money will be paid […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
The Tomahawk

Residents grateful for MCPD's diligence

Mountain City Police Sgt. TJ Brown and Ptl. Rick Norris was able to report another case closed thanks to the assistance of a local resident. According to a release, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Sgt. Brown and Ptl. Norris was given information regarding a vehicle that has been stolen the week prior in Mountain City. The information gave the officers leads to multiple locations. After exhausting all resources, Sgt. Brown reached out to a member of the community for assistance, Jonathan Lewis, because "he knew the mountainous area where the vehicle was suspected to be," Sgt. Brown said.
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
wymt.com

Addiction Recovery Care to open treatment center in SWVA

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The drug addiction crisis doesn’t recognize state lines and one Kentucky-based recovery organization is planning an expansion into a neighboring state. On Wednesday, officials with Addiction Recovery Care announced they are partnering with the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority to build a new residential...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
The Tomahawk

Daycare woes continue for Johnson County

Parents across Johnson County were mentioned in a new report detailing the difficulty of finding affordable, high-quality childcare. The recently released article, “Workforce of Today and Tomorrow: The Economics of Tennessee’s Child Care Crisis,” was conducted by Tennesseans for Quality Early Education (TQEE), Zogby Analytics, and economist Clive Belfield.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

4 finalists selected for Bristol, Tenn. city manager

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four. During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists […]
BRISTOL, TN
Daily Montanan

Abortion clinic owner in the South: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’

A looming local ordinance banning abortion clinics, daily protestors and a lawsuit by her landlord do not faze Diane Derzis, owner of the newly established Bristol Women’s Health clinic located about a mile across the Tennessee border in Virginia. Since it opened in July, Derzis’ abortion clinic has also drawn condemnation from the local Catholic […] The post Abortion clinic owner in the South: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Three Year, One Million Dollar Grant Headed To WCSO

The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office will use a three year, one million dollar grant to provide support as well as expansions at the Washington County Detention Center. The news comes Tuesday morning in a press conference. Washington County Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton says the funds will be used for evidence based programs at the Detention Center. The grant is expected to assist with mental health, substance abuse as well as expanding the facilities work release program.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy