4. Johnson County

Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out
A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim …. A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death.
How school closings are decided in mountainous counties
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
From the Archives: 25 years since Carter County, Roan Mountain floods kill 7
As News Channel 11 marks 70 years of serving the Tri-Cities, station staff are taking a look back at some of the region’s biggest stories over the decades. Join us as we retell the tales that shaped the community. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In early January of 1998, communities across Carter County were fresh […]
Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Wednesday January 25, 2023
…Light Icing On Elevated Objects This Morning…. Temperatures are near 32 degrees between Boone and Blowing Rock,. and along the Blue Ridge Parkway from Blowing Rock to Laurel. Springs. This will favor some light icing on elevated objects. such as trees and powerlines. Little or no impact is expected. on...
County approves funding for meat processing plant
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday. The vote is the latest hurdle to be cleared for a group of farmers working to increase local access to meat processing facilities. The money will be paid […]
Residents grateful for MCPD's diligence
Mountain City Police Sgt. TJ Brown and Ptl. Rick Norris was able to report another case closed thanks to the assistance of a local resident. According to a release, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, Sgt. Brown and Ptl. Norris was given information regarding a vehicle that has been stolen the week prior in Mountain City. The information gave the officers leads to multiple locations. After exhausting all resources, Sgt. Brown reached out to a member of the community for assistance, Jonathan Lewis, because "he knew the mountainous area where the vehicle was suspected to be," Sgt. Brown said.
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
Addiction Recovery Care to open treatment center in SWVA
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - The drug addiction crisis doesn’t recognize state lines and one Kentucky-based recovery organization is planning an expansion into a neighboring state. On Wednesday, officials with Addiction Recovery Care announced they are partnering with the Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority to build a new residential...
Daycare woes continue for Johnson County
Parents across Johnson County were mentioned in a new report detailing the difficulty of finding affordable, high-quality childcare. The recently released article, “Workforce of Today and Tomorrow: The Economics of Tennessee’s Child Care Crisis,” was conducted by Tennesseans for Quality Early Education (TQEE), Zogby Analytics, and economist Clive Belfield.
Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
Several NC mountain schools operating on modified schedules Monday due to expected snow
BOONE, N.C. — Several school systems in the North Carolina mountains will be operating on modified schedules or closed on Monday due to snow that is expected to cause travel issues. Avery County Schools will be closed due to forecasted snow. It will be an optional teacher workday. Watauga...
4 finalists selected for Bristol, Tenn. city manager
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The field of candidates vying for Bristol, Tennessee city manager has been narrowed to four. During a called work session Monday morning, the City Council selected Seth Sumner of Athens, Tennessee; Joseph Neeb of Roswell, New Mexico; Josh Suddath of Gallatin, Tennessee; and Kelli Bourgeois of Elk River, Minnesota as finalists […]
Abortion clinic owner in the South: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’
A looming local ordinance banning abortion clinics, daily protestors and a lawsuit by her landlord do not faze Diane Derzis, owner of the newly established Bristol Women’s Health clinic located about a mile across the Tennessee border in Virginia. Since it opened in July, Derzis’ abortion clinic has also drawn condemnation from the local Catholic […] The post Abortion clinic owner in the South: ‘I don’t need a welcome mat’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
50-plus miles of SW VA rivers proposed as critical fish habitat
More than 50 miles of river habitat in Southwest Virginia has been proposed to be protected as "critical habitat" for a small fish once found in rivers across Southern Appalachia - the sickle darter.
Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
Blountville Utility to conduct repairs, shut off water for some Tuesday
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some customers of the Blountville Utility District will be without water for a portion of Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to a letter from the utility district, water will be shut off for customers on the following streets in the Akard subdivision in Bristol from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.: The utility […]
Three Year, One Million Dollar Grant Headed To WCSO
The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office will use a three year, one million dollar grant to provide support as well as expansions at the Washington County Detention Center. The news comes Tuesday morning in a press conference. Washington County Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton says the funds will be used for evidence based programs at the Detention Center. The grant is expected to assist with mental health, substance abuse as well as expanding the facilities work release program.
