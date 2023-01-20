ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

#23. Jefferson County

By Canva
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19khtc_0kLpXCL800

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 44.2 (24 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,870,168 people (8,083,126 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

wvlt.tv

Lenoir City, Loudon County leaders at odds over housing development

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two years ago, Lenoir City officials approved plans for a development that would bring a housing complex to the city. The project’s developer has spent upwards of $11,000,000 on roads and a water and sewage system on the land that would bring housing for more than 1,000 people.
LENOIR CITY, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Arrest after chase across county lines

A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

LCSO: Knoxville man arrested in Knox Co. after trying to drive away from deputies in Loudon Co.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a chase that went into Knox County. They said deputies saw Jamal Allen Huley, from Knoxville, driving around 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County and tried to pull him over. However, they said he continued trying to drive away from deputies and they started chasing him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TBI: Investigation underway of assault at Campbell County school

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation into allegations of an assault involving a Campbell County teacher is currently underway. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a complaint made by a Campbell County High School student against a teacher. This comes after a request from the 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TBI investigating incident at Campbell County HS

The TBI is investigating an incident involving a teacher at Campbell County High School. The alleged incident is said to have occurred in December, and involves allegations of what officials called possible “inappropriate language and physical contact” involving a teacher at the school. The incident was reportedly witnessed by several students, and was brought to the attention of administrators by the student involved immediately after it occurred.
WBIR

APD: Suspect in custody after bank robbery in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department said that a suspect was in custody Tuesday afternoon after a bank robbery on Topside Road. They said the robbery was at the CBBC Bank, near the Life Care Center of Blount County. Additional information about the bank robbery, such as the...
ALCOA, TN
bbbtv12.com

Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center

Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Why your power bill might be higher this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating assault complaint against Campbell Co. teacher

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a situation involving a Campbell County teacher and a student, Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart told WVLT News Monday. The student, who was not identified, made an assault complaint against the teacher in December of 2022, Campbell County...
Dayton, TN
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable.

