18. Hickman County

Related
WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
Body found in Henry County house fire identified
The Henry County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was found deceased in a house fire on Monday.
radio7media.com
Williamson County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information Surrounding Found Human Remains
THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE HUMAN REMAINS THAT WERE FOUND IN NOVEMBER. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THE REMAINS WERE FOUND OFF CLOVERCROFT ROAD IN FRANKLIN BY A HUNTER. WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTIES RESPONDED ALONG WITH MEMBERS OF THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY, WILLIAMSON COUNTY FIRE & RESCUE, BRENTWOOD FIRE DEPARTMENT, INVESTIGATORS WITH THE OFFICE OF THE STATE CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER, AND FORENSIC ANTHROPOLOGISTS WITH MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY. INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE THE REMAINS ARE THAT OF A WHITE OR HISPANIC MALE BETWEEN THE ESTIMATED AGES OF 35 TO 50 YEARS OLD. IT IS ALSO LIKELY THAT THE REMAINS WERE ON THE PROPERTY FOR AT LEAST A YEAR BEFORE THEY WERE FOUND. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
carthagecourier.com
‘Most Wanted’ man found deceased
A man who managed to elude Nashville Metropolitan police in Davidson County since December of last year was discovered deceased inside a Smith County residence. Jeremiah Abel, 41, Wilson County, has been listed on Metro-Nashville Police Department’s “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted”, according to a spokesperson with the police department’s public information office.
WBBJ
Body found in Henderson County on Monday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
clarksvillenow.com
Wind Advisory continues through this afternoon in Middle Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Along with the rain we’re expecting tonight, we’ll have heavy wind, with gusts that could reach 55 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 3 p.m. Wednesday. NEWS ALERTS: To get free...
wvlt.tv
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
Bobcat spotted in Forest Hills neighborhood
One Forest Hills community had a visitor Tuesday afternoon.
fox17.com
Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
fox17.com
Man charged with Nashville nurse's murder seen falling asleep during trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — James Cowan, one of the suspects facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman, was caught falling asleep during Wednesday's trial. Cowan and Devaunte Hill will be tried together. Prosecutors say they acted together when Kaufman was gunned down on I-440 in...
Weather 1-25-26,2023 Wind Advisory, Wintry Mix
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-260800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 152 AM CST Wed Jan 25 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee until 3 pm. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be common across the mid state which could blow down trees and power lines as well as cause some power outages. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A mix of occasional light rain and light snow showers are possible across Middle Tennessee from Wednesday evening through Thursday. Light snow accumulations up to 1 inch are possible on the Cumberland Plateau, but little or no snow accumulations are expected elsewhere.
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
radio7media.com
One Person Killed in a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
ONE PERSON WAS KILLED IN A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THIS MORNING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 8 AM ON HIGWAY 64 AT GREENWOOD ROAD. REPORTS INDICATE A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY JANET STAGGS WAS ATTEMPTING TO TRAVEL ACROSS THE WESTBOUND LANES OF US HIGHWAY 64 FROM GREENWOOD ROAD WHEN IT TRAVELED INTO THE PATH OF A PETERBILT TRAVELING IN THE RIGHT LANE TRAVELING WEST ON THE HIGHWAY 64 . THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE ACCIDENT.
fox17.com
Drone video shows how spread out a Hermitage homeless camp is
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In the high cost of homelessness, drone video from the FOX 17 News sky-eye shows just how big a Hermitage homeless camp really is. This follows weeks of complaints from those who live and work nearby. When driving by, it's hard not to notice a...
TDOC Accepting Applications For Citizens Correctional Academy
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications for the Citizens Correctional Academy, a five-week program designed to give Tennesseans an in-depth look at the state’s largest law enforcement agency. Classes will be held Tuesday evenings from April 25, 2023 through May 23, 2023 at various TDOC locations around Nashville.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0