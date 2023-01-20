11. Coffee County

Related
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Press Release form Life Care Center of Tullahoma
Statement for Life Care Center of Tullahoma: On Jan. 20, a roof air conditioning unit above the dietary department started smoking and caught on fire. The fire department was immediately called, and associates sprang into action, following their fire safety training. Fourteen residents in the unit closest to the fire...
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
carthagecourier.com
‘Most Wanted’ man found deceased
A man who managed to elude Nashville Metropolitan police in Davidson County since December of last year was discovered deceased inside a Smith County residence. Jeremiah Abel, 41, Wilson County, has been listed on Metro-Nashville Police Department’s “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted”, according to a spokesperson with the police department’s public information office.
ucbjournal.com
City Council approves rezoning of property on 10th street in Cookeville
Rezoning will allow 7 more units on the property when needed. Cookeville – The Cookeville City Council recently approved the rezoning of 1.3 acres of land located at 1068 E. 10th street in Cookeville, adjacent to CVS, from neighborhood commercial to local commercial. “The rezoning request was submitted to...
franklinis.com
COUNTY UPDATES RULES & REGULATIONS PERTAINING TO DOGS AND CATS
Two year old Zailey is one of the longest term pets at WCAC, she was surrendered due to no fault of her own. Her previous family described her as a couch potato and very loving and reported that she is crate and potty trained. They also said that she is great with children. Zailey does have hip issues that require special care. Stop by to see Zailey and all the adoptable pets at WCAC!
wgnsradio.com
Two Teens in Rutherford County Remain Missing - Both Cases Reported Within Days of One Another
Rutherford County, TN – Two teens remain missing and both were last seen in the Rutherford County area, according to authorities. The most recent of the two cases involves a teenager that was reported as missing by her foster family this past Friday evening, January 20, 2023. According to...
Nashville Parent
Three New Retailers to Open at Berry Farms
Tree new businesses – a restaurant, a boutique and a self-care franchise – will open in the Berry Farms community in Franklin. Ludlow & Prime, SOCIETY Boutique and Sugaring NYC have announced new locations at Town Center at Berry Farms, the latest phase of the walkable, retail and residential community in Franklin. After its recent completion, Town Center has 331 residences, 27,182 square feet of retail space and ample parking.
radio7media.com
Williamson County Sheriff's Office Seeking Information Surrounding Found Human Remains
THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS SEEKING INFORMATION SURROUNDING THE HUMAN REMAINS THAT WERE FOUND IN NOVEMBER. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE THE REMAINS WERE FOUND OFF CLOVERCROFT ROAD IN FRANKLIN BY A HUNTER. WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DEPUTIES RESPONDED ALONG WITH MEMBERS OF THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY, WILLIAMSON COUNTY FIRE & RESCUE, BRENTWOOD FIRE DEPARTMENT, INVESTIGATORS WITH THE OFFICE OF THE STATE CHIEF MEDICAL EXAMINER, AND FORENSIC ANTHROPOLOGISTS WITH MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY. INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE THE REMAINS ARE THAT OF A WHITE OR HISPANIC MALE BETWEEN THE ESTIMATED AGES OF 35 TO 50 YEARS OLD. IT IS ALSO LIKELY THAT THE REMAINS WERE ON THE PROPERTY FOR AT LEAST A YEAR BEFORE THEY WERE FOUND. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
WSMV
Family claims AmeriGas owes them hundreds, put them at risk during the winter
SPARTA, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the temperatures drop, the last thing you want is to lose your heat. One Middle Tennessee family said issues with their gas company put them at risk of that happening, and they are worried about other customers facing the same issue. A Sparta family claims...
Firefighters battle fire at Tullahoma nursing home
The Tullahoma Fire Department fought a fire at Life Care Center late Friday night. Officials say there are no reported injuries.
wgnsradio.com
RCSO and MPD Trying To Locate Missing Teens
MISSING: Two missing teens are being sought by local authorities. The Rutherford County Sheriffs Office is attempting to locate Nyla Washington. Murfreesboro Police are searching for Acacia Crawford. Contact RCSO. 16-year old Nyla Washington (left photo) was reported as a runaway juvenile by her foster family Friday evening (1/20/2023). Nyla...
WSMV
Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line. The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post. “Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office...
WKRN
Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County
An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
smithcountyinsider.com
Annual Spring Farm Equipment Consignment Auction – Saturday, February 11, 2023
The Annual Spring Farm Equipment Consignment Auction will be held at the Smith County Ag Center and will take place on February 11, 2023, at 9 A.M. All consignments are welcome ranging from tractors and large farm machinery to smaller items such as lawn mowers and hand tools. There will be a 5% Buyers Premium. Acceptable terms include cash or check, but out of town bidders should call the auctioneer prior to the sale if planning to pay with an out of town check.
wgnsradio.com
High Dollar Purse Stolen from Local Business
A very expensive purse was stolen from the employee breakroom of a Medical Center Parkway business in Murfreesboro. The theft occurred at The Social Chair in the Fountains at Gateway on January 16, 2023. The unknown culprit stole a Prada brand purse that contained the victims ID, cash, debit and...
Shoplifter arrested after threatening to shoot ALDI employees in Brentwood
A suspected shoplifter faces multiple charges after police say he threatened to shoot employees of an ALDI'S in Brentwood.
WDEF
Vehicle Theft, Kidnapping in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday morning, a person stole a vehicle with a child inside in Downtown Chattanooga. Police say the vehicle was crashed, and the child was returned to their family. There is still no information about the suspect, according to police. The car was stolen on...
Comments / 0