ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, TN

#6. Hancock County

By Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zfrMC_0kLpX68100

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 74.7 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 24,187,140 people (1,619,329 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County residents meet to discuss crisis intervention

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents met Thursday to discuss strategies to deal with crisis situations in the wake of last month’s dangerous cold snap. Over the Christmas holidays, Hawkins County and surrounding areas experienced single-digit temperatures that led to power outages and frozen water lines.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Arrest after chase across county lines

A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

LCSO: Knoxville man arrested in Knox Co. after trying to drive away from deputies in Loudon Co.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a chase that went into Knox County. They said deputies saw Jamal Allen Huley, from Knoxville, driving around 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County and tried to pull him over. However, they said he continued trying to drive away from deputies and they started chasing him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week’s double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Countiss was found dead in his home last Thursday morning when local police responded to his home for a welfare check. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says he was […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Why your power bill might be higher this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40 Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Knoxville...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport man charged with assaulting an officer

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a Kingsport man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly trespassed at a house and assaulted a police officer. According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), an officer was patrolling on Shelby Street on Tuesday when he saw a man peering into the windows of a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of the snow tomorrow

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
The Tomahawk

Tennessee fiber hemp project receives $5 million in grant funding

The United States Department of Agriculture is investing over three billion dollars in various research projects studying climate-smart agriculture. One such project–a collaborative effort between Tennessee State University, the University of Tennessee, the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT), and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture–was awarded nearly five million dollars last December.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

TBI investigating assault complaint against Campbell Co. teacher

CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a situation involving a Campbell County teacher and a student, Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart told WVLT News Monday. The student, who was not identified, made an assault complaint against the teacher in December of 2022, Campbell County...
WJHL

Showers changing over to snow late tonight and early tomorrow morning

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
thebig1063.com

Harlan County deputies make drug arrests over the weekend

While on patrol at approximately 1:50 AM on January 22nd in the Evarts community, Deputies Caleb Carmical and CJ Reed observed a female subject walking in the roadway. The subject attempted to run when the deputies attempted to make contact. Jennifer Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 2nd offense and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy