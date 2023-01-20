6. Hancock County

Related
Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County residents meet to discuss crisis intervention
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents met Thursday to discuss strategies to deal with crisis situations in the wake of last month’s dangerous cold snap. Over the Christmas holidays, Hawkins County and surrounding areas experienced single-digit temperatures that led to power outages and frozen water lines.
WATE
Arrest after chase across county lines
A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
LCSO: Knoxville man arrested in Knox Co. after trying to drive away from deputies in Loudon Co.
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a chase that went into Knox County. They said deputies saw Jamal Allen Huley, from Knoxville, driving around 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County and tried to pull him over. However, they said he continued trying to drive away from deputies and they started chasing him.
Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week’s double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Countiss was found dead in his home last Thursday morning when local police responded to his home for a welfare check. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says he was […]
wvlt.tv
Why your power bill might be higher this month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40 Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Knoxville...
Knoxville woman loses over $2,000 after safe store files for bankruptcy
A Knoxville woman is frustrated after she purchased a safe and paid it in full but it never arrived. The company she bought it from has declared bankruptcy.
Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
cardinalnews.org
The Bristol landfill smells so bad the attorney general is suing. Why does it stink so much?
More than two years after odor complaints about Bristol, Virginia’s landfill began, city residents are still dealing with the stench, the price to fix it has jumped to more than $60 million and the city is now being sued by Virginia’s attorney general. But what is actually causing...
Kingsport man charged with assaulting an officer
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a Kingsport man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly trespassed at a house and assaulted a police officer. According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), an officer was patrolling on Shelby Street on Tuesday when he saw a man peering into the windows of a […]
Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of the snow tomorrow
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may […]
The Tomahawk
Tennessee fiber hemp project receives $5 million in grant funding
The United States Department of Agriculture is investing over three billion dollars in various research projects studying climate-smart agriculture. One such project–a collaborative effort between Tennessee State University, the University of Tennessee, the Hemp Alliance of Tennessee (HAT), and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture–was awarded nearly five million dollars last December.
wvlt.tv
TBI investigating assault complaint against Campbell Co. teacher
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a situation involving a Campbell County teacher and a student, Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart told WVLT News Monday. The student, who was not identified, made an assault complaint against the teacher in December of 2022, Campbell County...
Knoxville Police: Unrestrained child, drugs found in vehicle after chase
A passenger involved in a pursuit following an alleged hit-and-run was found with drugs and his daughter in the vehicle Monday night, according to Knox County Sheriff's Office.
Showers changing over to snow late tonight and early tomorrow morning
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads […]
thebig1063.com
Harlan County deputies make drug arrests over the weekend
While on patrol at approximately 1:50 AM on January 22nd in the Evarts community, Deputies Caleb Carmical and CJ Reed observed a female subject walking in the roadway. The subject attempted to run when the deputies attempted to make contact. Jennifer Davis was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) 2nd offense and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
wvlt.tv
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0