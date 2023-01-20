7. Decatur County

Related
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
Body found in Henry County house fire identified
The Henry County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was found deceased in a house fire on Monday.
wvlt.tv
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid
LINDEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Saturday evening, nine puppies were found in a cooler with a closed lid at a dumpster behind the Linden Firehall. Nick Weems, the Perry County Sheriff said someone heard their faint cries and saved them from suffocating. Weems also said that a few were almost dead.
WBBJ
Body found in Henderson County on Monday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
WBBJ
Authorities investigating fire in vacant home
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a home in the Hub City. Firefighters were called to a house fire on Daugherty Street in east Jackson. Authorities say it is a vacant home and no one was in the home at the time of the fire. No...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin, Obion, Newbern and Carroll County Receive American Rescue Plan Funds
Several local municipalities were awarded American Rescue Plan funds by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Almost $126-million dollars was awarded in 24 grants, for use in drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. Included in the grant disbursements was almost $3.1-million dollars for the City of Martin, with plans...
WBBJ
Jackson-Madison Co. School Board holds first meetings of 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School Board held their first meetings of 2023 on Tuesday. Various committees met to discuss their plans for the remainder of this school year, and future plans for the upcoming school years. There are two school board members in every committee, as well...
southarkansassun.com
Infant Found Abandoned in Cold Weather in A Dumpster: Jackson Police Investigate
The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating the case of an infant found in a dumpster near Carver Street during extremely cold weather on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Emergency responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the child’s life. The infant is currently alive and receiving advanced...
WBBJ
Jan Rhodes appointed director of JSCC’s Savannah-Hardin Co. Center
JACKSON, Tenn. — Following an extensive search to fill the position, a new director has been announced for Jackson State Community College’s Savannah-Hardin County Center. A news release states Jan Rhodes has been appointed to the position by Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jennifer Lopes. The release...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/24/23 – 1/25/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/24/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/25/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Lexington Progress
Law Enforcement Investigates Body Found on McCaney Mill Rd.
Law enforcement officials are investigating a death on McCaney Mill Road, Monday, January 23rd. Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says it is an ongoing investigation involving the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Officers believe he may be a victim of a hit and run accident....
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
WBBJ
Jackson police: Welfare check ends in apparent suicide
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a welfare check ends in an apparent suicide. Around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, officers were dispatched to Madison Place Apartments, located at 112 Rhone Street, in reference to a report of a suicidal individual. Police say the...
radio7media.com
One Person Killed in a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
ONE PERSON WAS KILLED IN A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THIS MORNING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 8 AM ON HIGWAY 64 AT GREENWOOD ROAD. REPORTS INDICATE A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY JANET STAGGS WAS ATTEMPTING TO TRAVEL ACROSS THE WESTBOUND LANES OF US HIGHWAY 64 FROM GREENWOOD ROAD WHEN IT TRAVELED INTO THE PATH OF A PETERBILT TRAVELING IN THE RIGHT LANE TRAVELING WEST ON THE HIGHWAY 64 . THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE ACCIDENT.
electrek.co
Rivian’s first solar-powered EV charger in Tennessee is now live
Rivian and solar company Clearloop have debuted the first of Rivian’s solar-powered EV chargers in Tennessee. Rivian’s first Waypoints EV charger is in Paris, Tennessee, a city with a population of around 10,000 that’s two hours northwest of Nashville. Rivian’s new Waypoints at Eiffel Tower Park in...
WBBJ
City officials hold conference regarding abandoned baby
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities held a news conference on Friday regarding a baby left abandoned. On Thursday morning, a newborn baby boy was found in a dumpster on Carver Avenue. A news conference was held by the Jackson Police Department to address the investigation. Police Chief Thom Corley says...
WBBJ
JPD investigating shooting on Idlewild Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Idlewild Street in east Jackson. Sunday evening, officers responded to a call of gunshots in the area. When they arrived on scene, they found an individual with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported the person to...
alcornnewsms.com
3 Arrested In Felony Traffic Stop
Charges: Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,. Charges: Possession of a weapon by a convicted felon,. On 01/20/23 Corinth Police Department received a call in regards to a black Dodge Avenger with multiple individuals brandishing firearms out the window. Chief Landon Tucker, Major Ben Moore, and Detective Lt....
