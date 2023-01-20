7. Decatur County

ONE PERSON WAS KILLED IN A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THIS MORNING IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE AROUND 8 AM ON HIGWAY 64 AT GREENWOOD ROAD. REPORTS INDICATE A VEHICLE DRIVEN BY JANET STAGGS WAS ATTEMPTING TO TRAVEL ACROSS THE WESTBOUND LANES OF US HIGHWAY 64 FROM GREENWOOD ROAD WHEN IT TRAVELED INTO THE PATH OF A PETERBILT TRAVELING IN THE RIGHT LANE TRAVELING WEST ON THE HIGHWAY 64 . THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL INVESTIGATED THE ACCIDENT.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO