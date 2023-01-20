ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, TN

#5. Jackson County

By Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
 5 days ago

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 86.0 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 28,310,950 people (3,291,431 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 2

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 2

carthagecourier.com

‘Most Wanted’ man found deceased

A man who managed to elude Nashville Metropolitan police in Davidson County since December of last year was discovered deceased inside a Smith County residence. Jeremiah Abel, 41, Wilson County, has been listed on Metro-Nashville Police Department’s “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted”, according to a spokesperson with the police department’s public information office.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The gusty winds blow in cold air and rain to some snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The breezy conditions will blow in colder air throughout the day. Spotty rain transitions into some snow overnight into Thursday. Now, before you get too excited about a snow day, most of this won’t stick in a substantial way. Friday and Saturday are pick days, but rain is back Sunday and again by the middle of next week.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
maconcountychronicle.com

Two Vehicles Collide, Six Injured

The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a two vehicle crash on Saturday, January 21, at 2286 Cold Springs Road, that resulted in 32-year old Tara Hobdy and one juvenile being airlifted from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, three other juveniles transported by ground to Vanderbilt and 20-year-old Tristain Brown carried by private vehicle to Macon Community Hospital.
LAFAYETTE, TN
ucbjournal.com

City Council approves rezoning of property on 10th street in Cookeville

Rezoning will allow 7 more units on the property when needed. Cookeville – The Cookeville City Council recently approved the rezoning of 1.3 acres of land located at 1068 E. 10th street in Cookeville, adjacent to CVS, from neighborhood commercial to local commercial. “The rezoning request was submitted to...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
On Target News

Homicide in McMinnville

According to a statement released by District Attorney General Chris Stanford for the 31st Judicial District, his office and the McMinnville Police Department started investigating an incident on Lance Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Through this joint investigation, officials said they had charged Jacob Omar Simpson...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

Another Multi-Vehicle Sunday PM Crash On I-24

(SMYRNA,TN) There was a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 at 5:45PM Sunday evening (1/22/2023), near the Sam Ridley exit in Smyrna. If you are near the 65 mile marker, motorists are urged to get off the interstate and take an alternate route. Two of the four eastbound lanes (toward Murfreesboro from...
SMYRNA, TN
fox17.com

Body found floating in Putnam County lake

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found floating in a Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) was notified of the body by a TWRA agent who was on a training mission on Center Hill Lake near the Hickey Boat Ramp. The victim...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle

From Gallatin Police Department 1-24-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00404 On January 23, 2023, Shea Allen Simpson, committed vandalism of a vehicle at 323 S. Cemetery Ave. Gallatin TN 37066. Simpson left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Simpson has warrants on file with Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or […] The post Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
MURFREESBORO, TN
