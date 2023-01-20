5. Jackson County

Related
WSMV
Large tree blocked road, cut power during storm in Red Boiling Springs
RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Power has been restored and Lafayette Road has been reopened after a large tree fell across the road overnight according to Red Boiling Springs police. According to the police chief in Red Boiling Springs, the tree came down during the storm late Tuesday night...
Missing Juvenile: Nyla Washington of Rutherford County
From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department on January 21, 2023. Nyla Washington, 16, of Rutherford County, was reported as a runaway juvenile by her foster family Friday evening. She voluntarily left her residence but is believed to have entered an unknown vehicle with an unknown person or persons near her...
carthagecourier.com
‘Most Wanted’ man found deceased
A man who managed to elude Nashville Metropolitan police in Davidson County since December of last year was discovered deceased inside a Smith County residence. Jeremiah Abel, 41, Wilson County, has been listed on Metro-Nashville Police Department’s “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted”, according to a spokesperson with the police department’s public information office.
wvlt.tv
The gusty winds blow in cold air and rain to some snow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The breezy conditions will blow in colder air throughout the day. Spotty rain transitions into some snow overnight into Thursday. Now, before you get too excited about a snow day, most of this won’t stick in a substantial way. Friday and Saturday are pick days, but rain is back Sunday and again by the middle of next week.
maconcountychronicle.com
Two Vehicles Collide, Six Injured
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a two vehicle crash on Saturday, January 21, at 2286 Cold Springs Road, that resulted in 32-year old Tara Hobdy and one juvenile being airlifted from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, three other juveniles transported by ground to Vanderbilt and 20-year-old Tristain Brown carried by private vehicle to Macon Community Hospital.
WSMV
Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line. The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post. “Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office...
ucbjournal.com
City Council approves rezoning of property on 10th street in Cookeville
Rezoning will allow 7 more units on the property when needed. Cookeville – The Cookeville City Council recently approved the rezoning of 1.3 acres of land located at 1068 E. 10th street in Cookeville, adjacent to CVS, from neighborhood commercial to local commercial. “The rezoning request was submitted to...
wvlt.tv
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
Homicide in McMinnville
According to a statement released by District Attorney General Chris Stanford for the 31st Judicial District, his office and the McMinnville Police Department started investigating an incident on Lance Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Through this joint investigation, officials said they had charged Jacob Omar Simpson...
wjle.com
Three Sentenced in “Operation Ice Pick” Meth Trafficking Investigation
Three people indicted last summer in a major methamphetamine trafficking operation called “Operation Ice Pick” were sentenced in DeKalb County Criminal Court Wednesday, January 18. 32-year-old Tara R. Treadway of Smithville, charged with two counts of meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy entered a plea to conspiracy...
Fired La Vergne police officers at risk of losing POST certification
Four La Vergne Police officers who were fired following an investigation into inappropriate sexual conduct while on duty are now at risk of losing their certification.
Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro
Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city.
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
wgnsradio.com
Another Multi-Vehicle Sunday PM Crash On I-24
(SMYRNA,TN) There was a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 at 5:45PM Sunday evening (1/22/2023), near the Sam Ridley exit in Smyrna. If you are near the 65 mile marker, motorists are urged to get off the interstate and take an alternate route. Two of the four eastbound lanes (toward Murfreesboro from...
fox17.com
'Wow!' Tennessee mayor among those criticizing big jumps in gas prices
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Middle Tennessee mayor is among those decrying big jumps in gas prices in the state. The City of La Vergne Mayor Jason Cole took to Twitter on Tuesday morning stating "Gas prices locally jumped $0.40 or more over night. Wow!" His tweet comes just a day after auto...
fox17.com
Body found floating in Putnam County lake
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found floating in a Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) was notified of the body by a TWRA agent who was on a training mission on Center Hill Lake near the Hickey Boat Ramp. The victim...
Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle
From Gallatin Police Department 1-24-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00404 On January 23, 2023, Shea Allen Simpson, committed vandalism of a vehicle at 323 S. Cemetery Ave. Gallatin TN 37066. Simpson left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Simpson has warrants on file with Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or […] The post Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle appeared first on Sumner County Source.
WSMV
More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
