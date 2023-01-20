5. Jackson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The breezy conditions will blow in colder air throughout the day. Spotty rain transitions into some snow overnight into Thursday. Now, before you get too excited about a snow day, most of this won’t stick in a substantial way. Friday and Saturday are pick days, but rain is back Sunday and again by the middle of next week.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO