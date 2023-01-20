13. Crockett County

Related
thunderboltradio.com
Wind Advisory Issued for Ken-Tenn Area
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory, which will take affect tonight. Forecasters say southeast winds will be sustained from 15-to-25 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Reports said tree limbs could be damaged and power outages could occur. The Wind Advisory...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on January 26, 2022
Sale at public auction will be on March 1, 2023, at or about 11:00 AM, local time, at the front entrance to the Chester County Courthouse,133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Chase G Stanford, unmarried man, to Susan Voss, as Trustee for Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage dated October 5, 2018, and recorded on October 5, 2018, in Book 438, Page 261, Instrument No. 59961, in the Register’s Office for Chester County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Chester County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
Body found in Henry County house fire identified
The Henry County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was found deceased in a house fire on Monday.
thunderboltradio.com
Compliance checks reducing underage alcohol sales in Weakley County
Compliance checks and new systems for checking out customers buying alcohol are reducing underage alcohol sales in Weakley County. Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings, the Law Enforcement Liaison for the Weakley County Prevention Coalition, says through ongoing compliance checks, businesses that sell alcohol have changed the process of ringing up alcohol sales.
WBBJ
Haywood sheriff gives update on Britney Watson
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing woman’s body has been identified. Kevin Watson turned himself in on Friday after evading police for almost a week, and he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife. A body was recovered shortly after he was apprehended at the Watson residence,...
WBBJ
Authorities investigating fire in vacant home
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a home in the Hub City. Firefighters were called to a house fire on Daugherty Street in east Jackson. Authorities say it is a vacant home and no one was in the home at the time of the fire. No...
WBBJ
Bells restaurant total loss after early morning fire
BELLS, Tenn. — Early on Tuesday morning, a call was made concerning a beloved restaurant in Bells, Tennessee: Bob’s Burgers. “Upon arrival, we found heavy smoke coming from Bob’s Burgers,” said Bells Fire Department Chief Wayne Jernigan. “As we gained entry, we saw heavy fire in the center part of the structure, which we later learned was the kitchen area. It had extended to the attic. It’s kinda all we know right now.”
WBBJ
Events this Week in West Tennessee: Jan. 23-29
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Note: LIFELINE Blood Services has announced an urgent need for blood donations. Click here for mobile blood drive locations this month. The Jackson-Madison County Library is also hosting...
lakelandcurrents.com
BOC Calls Special Called Meeting For Tonight
On the agenda for the special called meeting by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) this evening includes a discussion for a Shelby County Sheriff substation or command center located in Lakeland. Over 10 years ago the option to have a substation off Highway 64 was presented to the city but leadership at that time decided against it. One of the reasons given at the time for turning down the SCSO substation was the sound of sirens leaving the station.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin, Obion, Newbern and Carroll County Receive American Rescue Plan Funds
Several local municipalities were awarded American Rescue Plan funds by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Almost $126-million dollars was awarded in 24 grants, for use in drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. Included in the grant disbursements was almost $3.1-million dollars for the City of Martin, with plans...
courieranywhere.com
TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee
Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
actionnews5.com
Missing woman identified as body found in Haywood County
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The body found in Haywood County was identified as Britney Watson, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. Watson went missing in early January out of Haywood County. A warrant was later issued for the arrest of her ex-husband Kevin Watson for first-degree murder.
radionwtn.com
Henry County Commission Hears Wide-Ranging HCMC Update
Paris, Tenn.–At a busy meeting Monday night, the Henry County Commission heard an update from Henry County Medical Center CEO John Tucker –which included the news that the Paris-Henry County Medical Clinic will soon be under the HCMC–and approved a change in the PILOT agreement with Dana Sealing Products.
radionwtn.com
Preparing The Way For Blue Oval City
Union City, Tenn.–At the most recent American Advertising Federation West Tennessee Event, Discovery Park of America hosted Heath McMillian, President of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jackson. The event was titled “Preparing the Way for Blue Oval City”. McMillian spoke to local professionals interested in what the new TCAT and BlueOval City electric vehicle assembly plant in Stanton can offer our community. He spoke about the site’s development and answered questions regarding the TCAT campus and job opportunities.
southarkansassun.com
Infant Found Abandoned in Cold Weather in A Dumpster: Jackson Police Investigate
The Jackson Police Department is actively investigating the case of an infant found in a dumpster near Carver Street during extremely cold weather on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Emergency responders were called to the scene and attempted to save the child’s life. The infant is currently alive and receiving advanced...
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
westkentuckystar.com
2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
Body identified as missing TN woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says a body found on January 21 has been identified as Britney Watson, 34, who has been missing since January 7. Haywood authorities said they discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of her husband, Kevin Watson, who was charged with first-degree murder. Reports say […]
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0