ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, TN

#16. Carroll County

By Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F02a0_0kLpWu3d00

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 49.3 (14 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 15,597,910 people (4,425,127 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

Martin, Obion, Newbern and Carroll County Receive American Rescue Plan Funds

Several local municipalities were awarded American Rescue Plan funds by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. Almost $126-million dollars was awarded in 24 grants, for use in drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. Included in the grant disbursements was almost $3.1-million dollars for the City of Martin, with plans...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Fire Victim Identified

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Commission Hears Wide-Ranging HCMC Update

Paris, Tenn.–At a busy meeting Monday night, the Henry County Commission heard an update from Henry County Medical Center CEO John Tucker –which included the news that the Paris-Henry County Medical Clinic will soon be under the HCMC–and approved a change in the PILOT agreement with Dana Sealing Products.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on January 26, 2022

Sale at public auction will be on March 1, 2023, at or about 11:00 AM, local time, at the front entrance to the Chester County Courthouse,133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Chase G Stanford, unmarried man, to Susan Voss, as Trustee for Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage dated October 5, 2018, and recorded on October 5, 2018, in Book 438, Page 261, Instrument No. 59961, in the Register’s Office for Chester County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Chester County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Compliance checks reducing underage alcohol sales in Weakley County

Compliance checks and new systems for checking out customers buying alcohol are reducing underage alcohol sales in Weakley County. Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings, the Law Enforcement Liaison for the Weakley County Prevention Coalition, says through ongoing compliance checks, businesses that sell alcohol have changed the process of ringing up alcohol sales.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

135 Deer Donated To Deputies For Hungry; Clendenin Wins Crossbow

Paris, Tenn.–A Paris man won a PSE crossbow donated by Hulme’s Sporting Goods for the Henry County Deputies for the Hungry program. The name of Sevens Clendenin was pulled from a bucket Tuesday morning at Hulme’s to win the prize. The Sheriff’s Office has taken in 135...
PARIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Wind Advisory Issued for Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory, which will take affect tonight. Forecasters say southeast winds will be sustained from 15-to-25 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 45 miles per hour. Reports said tree limbs could be damaged and power outages could occur. The Wind Advisory...
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Body found in Henderson County on Monday

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Authorities investigating fire in vacant home

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigating a fire at a home in the Hub City. Firefighters were called to a house fire on Daugherty Street in east Jackson. Authorities say it is a vacant home and no one was in the home at the time of the fire. No...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Haywood sheriff gives update on Britney Watson

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing woman’s body has been identified. Kevin Watson turned himself in on Friday after evading police for almost a week, and he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife. A body was recovered shortly after he was apprehended at the Watson residence,...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
Lexington Progress

Law Enforcement Investigates Body Found on McCaney Mill Rd.

Law enforcement officials are investigating a death on McCaney Mill Road, Monday, January 23rd. Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says it is an ongoing investigation involving the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Officers believe he may be a victim of a hit and run accident....
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police: Welfare check ends in apparent suicide

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a welfare check ends in an apparent suicide. Around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, officers were dispatched to Madison Place Apartments, located at 112 Rhone Street, in reference to a report of a suicidal individual. Police say the...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Fair Wins Top Awards At State

Murfreesboro, Tenn.–It was a VERY good day for the Henry County Fair Association Saturday as they brought back first place in several areas from the Tennessee Association of Fairs convention, including the West Tennessee Governors’ Award, Most Unique Crochet Item and Pick TN Display. They also placed in several other areas.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week

SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
SELMER, TN
courieranywhere.com

TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee

Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
TENNESSEE STATE
waynecountynews.net

Multiple Staff Members at Prison Reportedly Exposed to Dangerous Substance

Multiple staff members at South Central Correctional Center in Clifton were reportedly transferred to area hospitals on Thursday, January 19 after being exposed to an unknown and possibly dangerous substance. Ryan Gustin, spokesman for CoreCivic, released the following statement:. “On Thursday, January 19, at approximately 8:30 a.m. CST, several staff...
CLIFTON, TN
WBBJ

Jan Rhodes appointed director of JSCC’s Savannah-Hardin Co. Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Following an extensive search to fill the position, a new director has been announced for Jackson State Community College’s Savannah-Hardin County Center. A news release states Jan Rhodes has been appointed to the position by Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jennifer Lopes. The release...
JACKSON, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy