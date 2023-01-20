16. Carroll County

Sale at public auction will be on March 1, 2023, at or about 11:00 AM, local time, at the front entrance to the Chester County Courthouse,133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Chase G Stanford, unmarried man, to Susan Voss, as Trustee for Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage dated October 5, 2018, and recorded on October 5, 2018, in Book 438, Page 261, Instrument No. 59961, in the Register’s Office for Chester County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Chester County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable.

