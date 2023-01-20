20. Anderson County

Related
Lenoir City, Loudon County leaders at odds over housing development
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two years ago, Lenoir City officials approved plans for a development that would bring a housing complex to the city. The project’s developer has spent upwards of $11,000,000 on roads and a water and sewage system on the land that would bring housing for more than 1,000 people.
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
Knoxville man facing 12 charges after chase in Loudon, Knox Counties
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Jamal Allen Huley, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, financial responsibility law, headlight on motor vehicle required, no drivers license, improper passing of vehicle, disregarding traffic control signals, reckless endangerment, speeding, driving on roadways laned for traffic and evading arrest.
$40K solar system bought by Monroe County couple doesn’t work, company not responding
A couple in Monroe County wants to know why their expensive solar system doesn't work. They've tried to get answers from their solar contractor, but they get no response.
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
TBI investigating incident at Campbell County HS
The TBI is investigating an incident involving a teacher at Campbell County High School. The alleged incident is said to have occurred in December, and involves allegations of what officials called possible “inappropriate language and physical contact” involving a teacher at the school. The incident was reportedly witnessed by several students, and was brought to the attention of administrators by the student involved immediately after it occurred.
Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story
Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
THP: Morgan Co. wreck leaves one dead
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one man was killed in a traffic accident Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. The THP reports that 20-year-old Kaleb Moore had been driving a 2001 Chevy Camaro east in the 6100 block of Knoxville Highway shortly after 2:30 pm when his car went off the right side of the road. Troopers reported that car struck a utility pole and rolled several times before colliding with a building and coming to a stop.
Separate threats to Powell, Carter high schools under investigation by Knox County Sheriff’s Office
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating two threats made online to two local high schools, causing a precautionary evacuation at one.
Knoxville woman convicted of driving drunk in the wrong lane at 90mph
A woman who was drunk driving at 90 miles per hour in the wrong lane has been convicted. Ellen Ashley Authement, 24, was found guilty of Driving Under the Influence 1st Offense.
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center
Covenant Health to transfer land for Roane State’s Regional Health Science Center. Knoxville, Tenn. (January 24, 2023) – Leadership from Roane State Community College, the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville and Covenant Health will meet on Friday, January 27, 2023, to celebrate a land donation that will help bring a state-of-the-art healthcare training facility to East Tennessee.
Two Knox Co. schools cleared after threats; authorities continue investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Knox County Schools were at the center of social media threats Monday. Knox County Schools officials were not able to give much information but did confirm that the two schools involved are Carter High School and Powell High School. Carter High School was placed on...
One van can change two children’s lives in Anderson County
Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Correction has fired its top attorney and another employee following a scathing independent report on failures within the state’s lethal injection system.
Proposed unsupervised tethering ban facing pushback from Young Williams Animal Center CEO
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville City Council will hear the second reading of a proposed ban on unsupervised tethering at their meeting Tuesday night. The only council member to oppose to ban last time around was the CEO of Young Williams Animal Center. The proposed ordinance would ban the act of leaving a dog chained […]
