32. Franklin County

Old Scam back again in Coffee County
Please be aware that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been done in the past and is happening again. The callers identify themselves as members of the sheriff’s department and advise victims that they have an active warrant. If the victim pays a fee, this will satisfy the warrant, and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment, possibly credit card or banking information.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
They claimed to be collecting money for Second Harvest. It was a scam.
Solicitors from Farmhouse Veggies collected the money they said would go to Second Harvest Food Bank. The Tennessee Attorney General now calls it all a scam.
Missing Juvenile: Nyla Washington of Rutherford County
From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department on January 21, 2023. Nyla Washington, 16, of Rutherford County, was reported as a runaway juvenile by her foster family Friday evening. She voluntarily left her residence but is believed to have entered an unknown vehicle with an unknown person or persons near her...
After Tragedy, Murfreesboro Couple Serving Others Through Foundation and Careers
(Rutherford County, TN) In the summer of 2015, Murfreesboro couple Jennifer and Tyson Donaldson were ecstatic to learn that they were pregnant with their third child. Their excitement was cut short at 15 weeks when they discovered that the baby, a little girl, had a rare chromosomal disorder known as Turner Syndrome. Jennifer and Tyson named their daughter Blakelyn and continued forward with prayer and cautious optimism under the close watch of an OB-GYN who specialized in high-risk pregnancies. Tragically, Blakelyn's heart stopped at 23 weeks.
Press Release form Life Care Center of Tullahoma
Statement for Life Care Center of Tullahoma: On Jan. 20, a roof air conditioning unit above the dietary department started smoking and caught on fire. The fire department was immediately called, and associates sprang into action, following their fire safety training. Fourteen residents in the unit closest to the fire...
Two Dead in Fatal DUI Accident This Past Saturday
(Bedford County, TN) Vehicular homicide charges have been filed against an alleged drunk driver after two people in the vehicle that the suspect was reportedly driving were killed. The wreck occurred this past Saturday afternoon in Bedford County on Warners Bridge Road, west of Shelbyville. Suspect Ezequiel Real Estrada of...
Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro
Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city.
Murfreesboro Police searching for missing 13-year-old
The Murfreesboro Police Department says 13-year-old Acacia Crawford was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leaving her home. Murfreesboro Police searching for missing 13-year-old The Murfreesboro Police Department says 13-year-old Acacia Crawford was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 18 after leaving her home. Body of missing Haywood County woman...
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
Three Sentenced in “Operation Ice Pick” Meth Trafficking Investigation
Three people indicted last summer in a major methamphetamine trafficking operation called “Operation Ice Pick” were sentenced in DeKalb County Criminal Court Wednesday, January 18. 32-year-old Tara R. Treadway of Smithville, charged with two counts of meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy entered a plea to conspiracy...
Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
Two killed, six injured in Bedford Co. crash
Two people were killed in a collision involving two vehicles Saturday afternoon in Bedford County that left six others injured.
Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says
The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
Homicide in McMinnville
According to a statement released by District Attorney General Chris Stanford for the 31st Judicial District, his office and the McMinnville Police Department started investigating an incident on Lance Street at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Through this joint investigation, officials said they had charged Jacob Omar Simpson...
Firefighters battle fire at Tullahoma nursing home
The Tullahoma Fire Department fought a fire at Life Care Center late Friday night. Officials say there are no reported injuries.
New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro
Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
Gas Prices in Rutherford County are No Longer Some of the Lowest in the State
(Rutherford County, TN) Gas prices in the Volunteer State are the 7th lowest in the nation right now. However, average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 18.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 42.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
