ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, TN

#21. Monroe County

By Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Ppeq_0kLpWTQ800

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 45.6 (21 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 14,875,852 people (6,848,991 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Comments / 1

Related
wvlt.tv

Lenoir City, Loudon County leaders at odds over housing development

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two years ago, Lenoir City officials approved plans for a development that would bring a housing complex to the city. The project’s developer has spent upwards of $11,000,000 on roads and a water and sewage system on the land that would bring housing for more than 1,000 people.
LENOIR CITY, TN
WBIR

LCSO: Knoxville man arrested in Knox Co. after trying to drive away from deputies in Loudon Co.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a chase that went into Knox County. They said deputies saw Jamal Allen Huley, from Knoxville, driving around 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County and tried to pull him over. However, they said he continued trying to drive away from deputies and they started chasing him.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Detectives investigate school threats in Knox County

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating separate threats made online to a pair of local high schools, causing a precautionary evacuation at one. Detectives investigate school threats in Knox County. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating separate threats made online to a pair of local high schools,...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Arrest after chase across county lines

A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man facing 12 charges after chase in Loudon, Knox Counties

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Jamal Allen Huley, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, financial responsibility law, headlight on motor vehicle required, no drivers license, improper passing of vehicle, disregarding traffic control signals, reckless endangerment, speeding, driving on roadways laned for traffic and evading arrest.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

APD: Suspect in custody after bank robbery in Alcoa

ALCOA, Tenn. — The Alcoa Police Department said that a suspect was in custody Tuesday afternoon after a bank robbery on Topside Road. They said the robbery was at the CBBC Bank, near the Life Care Center of Blount County. Additional information about the bank robbery, such as the...
ALCOA, TN
WATE

Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash

The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WMAZ

Two juveniles arrested in Tennessee for gun store burglaries in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two juveniles have been arrested in Tennessee for a string of burglaries at Warner Robins gun stores, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. The two men broke into a pair of gun stores on Jan. 16 and attempted to break into a third one on the same morning. Police say they stole four cars to help commit the burglaries. They stole multiple guns and ammo from both locations.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
thesmokies.com

What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story

Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro crews fight early morning house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Rural Metro Fire say they were working a house fire early Monday morning. Rural Metro Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said crews were called to a brush fire in the 8300 block of Jenkins Lane in North Knox County. When fire crews got there, they found...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40 Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Knoxville...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Alcoa spokesperson says false report led to heavy police presence at a Walmart

ALCOA, Tenn. — Social media swirled with rumors after a heavy police presence at an Alcoa Walmart. The Alcoa Police Department and the Blount County Sheriff's Office said they responded to an "incident" Tuesday afternoon. They said later that authorities were responding to a call claiming employees were being held at gunpoint in the store.
ALCOA, TN
wvlt.tv

Why your power bill might be higher this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy