8. Unicoi County

How school closings are decided in mountainous counties
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County and Johnson County school districts often have to deal with a problem other systems don’t consider when choosing to close schools: mountain roads. In counties with mountainous terrain, it’s often difficult to understand why schools are canceled, especially if the weather does not appear all that severe. School […]
Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
Blountville Utility to conduct repairs, shut off water for some Tuesday
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some customers of the Blountville Utility District will be without water for a portion of Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to a letter from the utility district, water will be shut off for customers on the following streets in the Akard subdivision in Bristol from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.: The utility […]
From the Archives: 25 years since Carter County, Roan Mountain floods kill 7
As News Channel 11 marks 70 years of serving the Tri-Cities, station staff are taking a look back at some of the region’s biggest stories over the decades. Join us as we retell the tales that shaped the community. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In early January of 1998, communities across Carter County were fresh […]
wvlt.tv
Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
County approves funding for meat processing plant
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Commission voted unanimously to grant $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a proposed meat processing facility Monday. The vote is the latest hurdle to be cleared for a group of farmers working to increase local access to meat processing facilities. The money will be paid […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Wednesday January 25, 2023
…Light Icing On Elevated Objects This Morning…. Temperatures are near 32 degrees between Boone and Blowing Rock,. and along the Blue Ridge Parkway from Blowing Rock to Laurel. Springs. This will favor some light icing on elevated objects. such as trees and powerlines. Little or no impact is expected. on...
Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County residents meet to discuss crisis intervention
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents met Thursday to discuss strategies to deal with crisis situations in the wake of last month’s dangerous cold snap. Over the Christmas holidays, Hawkins County and surrounding areas experienced single-digit temperatures that led to power outages and frozen water lines.
Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week’s double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Countiss was found dead in his home last Thursday morning when local police responded to his home for a welfare check. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says he was […]
Kingsport man charged with assaulting an officer
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a Kingsport man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly trespassed at a house and assaulted a police officer. According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), an officer was patrolling on Shelby Street on Tuesday when he saw a man peering into the windows of a […]
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
supertalk929.com
Three Year, One Million Dollar Grant Headed To WCSO
The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office will use a three year, one million dollar grant to provide support as well as expansions at the Washington County Detention Center. The news comes Tuesday morning in a press conference. Washington County Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton says the funds will be used for evidence based programs at the Detention Center. The grant is expected to assist with mental health, substance abuse as well as expanding the facilities work release program.
Kingsport Times-News
Matthew Combs announced Principal of the Year for Washington County
Washington County Schools recently announced that Mr. Matthew Combs has been named the district’s 2023-2024 Principal of the Year for his work at Jonesborough Elementary School. Combs has been an educator in Washington County for 16 years. He previously served as a first and fourth grade teacher at Boones...
Accused Monarch shooter appears in court, investigator takes stand
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of firing the shots that killed a 19-year-old Kingsport man on New Year’s Day at the Monarch Apartments complex appeared in court Tuesday, and new witnesses shared details in the alleged crime. Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell arrived in Washington County General Sessions Court around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday […]
Mother, daughter accused of stealing dog after homeowners left it outside in single-digit temps
Two women in Tennessee are facing theft charges after they allegedly took a dog from owners who left it outside during December's arctic blast.
WLOS.com
Storm system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, a chance of snow to WNC, nearby areas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system moving through the central United States has produced at least one tornado in the Houston metro area. And, as it moves into Western North Carolina, the Upstate and northeast Georgia overnight, it will bring some heavy rain for the Wednesday morning commute.
