38. Macon County

WSMV
Large tree blocked road, cut power during storm in Red Boiling Springs
RED BOILING SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Power has been restored and Lafayette Road has been reopened after a large tree fell across the road overnight according to Red Boiling Springs police. According to the police chief in Red Boiling Springs, the tree came down during the storm late Tuesday night...
wgnsradio.com
Two Teens in Rutherford County Remain Missing - Both Cases Reported Within Days of One Another
Rutherford County, TN – Two teens remain missing and both were last seen in the Rutherford County area, according to authorities. The most recent of the two cases involves a teenager that was reported as missing by her foster family this past Friday evening, January 20, 2023. According to...
WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
carthagecourier.com
‘Most Wanted’ man found deceased
A man who managed to elude Nashville Metropolitan police in Davidson County since December of last year was discovered deceased inside a Smith County residence. Jeremiah Abel, 41, Wilson County, has been listed on Metro-Nashville Police Department’s “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted”, according to a spokesperson with the police department’s public information office.
WKRN
Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier
An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over …. An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees. A woman...
wkdzradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
maconcountychronicle.com
Two Vehicles Collide, Six Injured
The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a two vehicle crash on Saturday, January 21, at 2286 Cold Springs Road, that resulted in 32-year old Tara Hobdy and one juvenile being airlifted from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, three other juveniles transported by ground to Vanderbilt and 20-year-old Tristain Brown carried by private vehicle to Macon Community Hospital.
wcyb.com
Three area boys, three girls teams ranked in latest TN AP High School Hoops Polls
Others receiving 12 or more points: Whitehaven 27. Henry County 25. Memphis East 22. Memphis Overton 13. Others receiving 12 or more points: Power Center Academy High School 20. Alcoa 17. Class 1A. 1. Middleton (13) 14-1 130 1. 2. Clay County 16-3 117 2. 3. Richland 16-3 100 3.
WSMV
Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line. The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post. “Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office...
whopam.com
Man flown to Vanderbilt after hand caught in machine
A man was taken to a Nashville hospital after his hand was caught in a machine Wednesday morning at Hampton Meats on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the male employee’s hand was caught in a meat tenderizer just before 9:30 a.m. EMS crews stabilized...
whopam.com
Second man dies from Guthrie explosion
A second man has died from injuries sustained in an explosion last week in Guthrie. Twenty-one-year-old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee died Monday afternoon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Wix was reported to be an organ donor and will be saving four lives through those donations. He was the driver...
WSMV
More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
Mt. Juliet man scammed $3,500 after caller claims to be Wilson County sheriff’s deputy
A Mt. Juliet man is sharing his story after he was scammed $3,500 from a spoofing call.
Police investigating series of car break-ins in Murfreesboro
Police in Murfreesboro are investigating after a series of car break-ins and burglaries were reported throughout the city.
wgnsradio.com
Another Multi-Vehicle Sunday PM Crash On I-24
(SMYRNA,TN) There was a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 at 5:45PM Sunday evening (1/22/2023), near the Sam Ridley exit in Smyrna. If you are near the 65 mile marker, motorists are urged to get off the interstate and take an alternate route. Two of the four eastbound lanes (toward Murfreesboro from...
ucbjournal.com
City Council approves rezoning of property on 10th street in Cookeville
Rezoning will allow 7 more units on the property when needed. Cookeville – The Cookeville City Council recently approved the rezoning of 1.3 acres of land located at 1068 E. 10th street in Cookeville, adjacent to CVS, from neighborhood commercial to local commercial. “The rezoning request was submitted to...
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
fox17.com
Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
Bobcat spotted in Forest Hills neighborhood
One Forest Hills community had a visitor Tuesday afternoon.
fox17.com
Man charged with Nashville nurse's murder seen falling asleep during trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — James Cowan, one of the suspects facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman, was caught falling asleep during Wednesday's trial. Cowan and Devaunte Hill will be tried together. Prosecutors say they acted together when Kaufman was gunned down on I-440 in...
