ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, TN

#38. Macon County

By Ichabod // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvLTc_0kLpWLbY00

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 32.1 (8 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 10,163,156 people (2,536,114 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Comments / 0

Related
Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER ALERT1-24-25,2023 Wind Advisory, Rain, Cold

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-251200- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0003.230125T0300Z-230125T2100Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 438 AM CST Tue Jan 24 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 PM Tuesday to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Trees and tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
NASHVILLE, TN
carthagecourier.com

‘Most Wanted’ man found deceased

A man who managed to elude Nashville Metropolitan police in Davidson County since December of last year was discovered deceased inside a Smith County residence. Jeremiah Abel, 41, Wilson County, has been listed on Metro-Nashville Police Department’s “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted”, according to a spokesperson with the police department’s public information office.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over in Greenbrier

An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Fugitive wanted out of several states pulled over …. An ex-con who was wanted on several warrants from different states was caught in Greenbrier. Woman robs Dollar General while pointing gun at employees. A woman...
GREENBRIER, TN
wkdzradio.com

Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries

A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
maconcountychronicle.com

Two Vehicles Collide, Six Injured

The Tennessee Highway Patrol investigated a two vehicle crash on Saturday, January 21, at 2286 Cold Springs Road, that resulted in 32-year old Tara Hobdy and one juvenile being airlifted from the scene to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, three other juveniles transported by ground to Vanderbilt and 20-year-old Tristain Brown carried by private vehicle to Macon Community Hospital.
LAFAYETTE, TN
whopam.com

Man flown to Vanderbilt after hand caught in machine

A man was taken to a Nashville hospital after his hand was caught in a machine Wednesday morning at Hampton Meats on Pembroke Road. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the male employee’s hand was caught in a meat tenderizer just before 9:30 a.m. EMS crews stabilized...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Second man dies from Guthrie explosion

A second man has died from injuries sustained in an explosion last week in Guthrie. Twenty-one-year-old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee died Monday afternoon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Wix was reported to be an organ donor and will be saving four lives through those donations. He was the driver...
GUTHRIE, KY
WSMV

More than a dozen smash-and-grabs in Murfreesboro over weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thieves broke into more than a dozen cars across Murfreesboro over the week, including six in the SportsCom parking lot, Murfreesboro Police said. The crimes happened in broad daylight Saturday afternoon during a youth basketball tournament, according to a worker at SportsCom. Detectives believe the thieves...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Another Multi-Vehicle Sunday PM Crash On I-24

(SMYRNA,TN) There was a multi-vehicle crash on I-24 at 5:45PM Sunday evening (1/22/2023), near the Sam Ridley exit in Smyrna. If you are near the 65 mile marker, motorists are urged to get off the interstate and take an alternate route. Two of the four eastbound lanes (toward Murfreesboro from...
SMYRNA, TN
ucbjournal.com

City Council approves rezoning of property on 10th street in Cookeville

Rezoning will allow 7 more units on the property when needed. Cookeville – The Cookeville City Council recently approved the rezoning of 1.3 acres of land located at 1068 E. 10th street in Cookeville, adjacent to CVS, from neighborhood commercial to local commercial. “The rezoning request was submitted to...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
fox17.com

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy