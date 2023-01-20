25. Greene County

Related
Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out
A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim …. A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week's double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death.
Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
From the Archives: 25 years since Carter County, Roan Mountain floods kill 7
As News Channel 11 marks 70 years of serving the Tri-Cities, station staff are taking a look back at some of the region’s biggest stories over the decades. Join us as we retell the tales that shaped the community. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In early January of 1998, communities across Carter County were fresh […]
Blountville Utility to conduct repairs, shut off water for some Tuesday
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some customers of the Blountville Utility District will be without water for a portion of Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to a letter from the utility district, water will be shut off for customers on the following streets in the Akard subdivision in Bristol from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.: The utility […]
50-plus miles of SW VA rivers proposed as critical fish habitat
More than 50 miles of river habitat in Southwest Virginia has been proposed to be protected as "critical habitat" for a small fish once found in rivers across Southern Appalachia - the sickle darter.
Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
The Bristol landfill smells so bad the attorney general is suing. Why does it stink so much?
More than two years after odor complaints about Bristol, Virginia’s landfill began, city residents are still dealing with the stench, the price to fix it has jumped to more than $60 million and the city is now being sued by Virginia’s attorney general. But what is actually causing...
Hawkins County residents meet to discuss crisis intervention
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents met Thursday to discuss strategies to deal with crisis situations in the wake of last month’s dangerous cold snap. Over the Christmas holidays, Hawkins County and surrounding areas experienced single-digit temperatures that led to power outages and frozen water lines.
Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
Storm system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, a chance of snow to WNC, nearby areas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system moving through the central United States has produced at least one tornado in the Houston metro area. And, as it moves into Western North Carolina, the Upstate and northeast Georgia overnight, it will bring some heavy rain for the Wednesday morning commute.
Woman assaulted in Cocke Co. Jail by officer warns that problems persist, danger still lingers
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Misty Rodriguez went inside the Cocke County Jail for a violation of probation. She left with a missing tooth, bruises and a head injury. "When I got there, everybody was really nice," she said. "Next thing I know, he picks me up, carries me down the hall and absolutely throws me into the cell."
Kingsport man charged with assaulting an officer
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police say a Kingsport man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly trespassed at a house and assaulted a police officer. According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), an officer was patrolling on Shelby Street on Tuesday when he saw a man peering into the windows of a […]
Trip to emergency room leaves couple facing multiple charges
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a child’s trip to the emergency room in Harlan County last week. On Thursday, an EMS crew brought a child from the Kenvir community to Harlan ARH. Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer told WYMT it appeared the child...
Update: Watauga man arrested in Furnace Road shooting
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office charged Allen England, 47 of Watauga, with Aggravated Assault in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Furnace Road. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 2:25 p.m. Monday and found England standing in the road with a firearm on...
Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of the snow tomorrow
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may […]
More than a year later, scientists in Martinsville are still working on skeleton of ice age cat found in Lee County
Back in the fall of 2021, a group of cavers returned to Lee County, where they had come across something unexpected on a mapping trip five years earlier. This time accompanied by paleontologist Alex Hastings, they worked tirelessly – and muddily – to bring to light “Petra,” “the near-complete skeleton of an ice-age era cat.”
Man killed in Sullivan County homicide identified
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed in a Sullivan County homicide has been identified by police. Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville was found dead Thursday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a house on Stevenson Hill Road at around 10:30 a.m. and discovered...
