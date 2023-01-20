Read full article on original website
South Pasadena News
Op-Ed | The Best Benefit in South Pasadena
Wednesday mornings are the best day of the week, playing golf at our own Arroyo Seco Golf Course right here in South Pasadena! Not only does our city have its own course, but we also have a ladies golf group that brings a whole new perspective to the game. First,...
Eater
Roscoe’s Chicken ’n Waffles Closes on Pico After 30 Good Years
Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles announced that its central LA location on Pico Boulevard is now closed. The LA-based chain dropped the news on Instagram over the weekend, officially ending its run on Pico slightly west of La Brea to focus on the newer Mid-City flagship on La Brea and Washington.
localemagazine.com
6 New Restaurants Opening in Orange County This Year (and We Can Hardly Wait!)
From Sugarfish to Rye Goods, the OC Dining Scene Keeps Getting Better and Better. If you thought Orange County couldn’t get any more Orange County, it just did. And trust us, that’s a good thing! Some of SoCal’s favorite restaurants are making their way to OC and we couldn’t be more ready to welcome them in. From fire-seared sushi to lux bruschetta boards and organic pastries, OC’s restaurant scene is leveling up almost faster than we can keep up. There’s someplace new for every occasion: date night, takeout and casual outings with friends. Visit these new restaurants ASAP and discover what the buzz is all about.
chimesnewspaper.com
La Mirada Theater’s newest showing of “Grease” has audiences dancing the night away
“Grease,” the latest La Mirada Theater production, is a treat for all ages. Selling out opening night, the impressive production brought to life the original “Grease” movie directed by Randal Kleiser with many of the classic costumes and songs that fans enjoy. Attendees buzzed with excitement both...
Performer at Universal Studios Hollywood hospitalized after WaterWorld stunt accident
A witness who spoke with Eyewitness News said it all unfolded during a WaterWorld performance. He said the performer was on one of the towers, and as part of the act, fell into the water.
What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Lunar New Year Fest, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Sounds of L.A.
Plus, Los Angeles Philharmonic performs an enthralling concert series at the Walt Disney Concert Hall The post What’s On in L.A. This Weekend: Lunar New Year Fest, Pasadena Cheeseburger Week, Sounds of L.A. appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
LA’s COVID Eviction Rules Could End Soon. Here’s Everything Renters Need To Know
What renters across L.A. County need to know about changes scheduled to come after Jan. 31.
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
Silicon Valley
George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California
Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
tourcounsel.com
FIGat7th | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Among the best malls you'll find in Los Angeles, FIGat7th is listed. If you are looking for a garment, household item, electronic product or a good place to enjoy the different gastronomic offers in the city, this mall is the most suitable. Featured shopping stores: H&M, Victoria's Secret & PINK,...
edglentoday.com
Mass shooting in hometown devastating for actor Sherry Cola
PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — For actor Sherry Cola, the https://apnews.com/article/los-angeles-shooting-updates-24c38e3f3ddfbe2c31a9eabe8635dab2?utm_source=homepage&utm_medium=TopNews&utm_campaign=position_01">mass shooting in her hometown of Monterey Park, California, left her devastated ahead of the premiere of the new film “Shortcomings” at the https://apnews.com/hub/sundance-film-festival">Sundance Film Festival. “I definitely cried myself to sleep, to be honest, because this...
tourcounsel.com
Beverly Center | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
Beverly Center is one of the best options you can consider if you want to go shopping in the state of California. This shopping center is very popular for the wide variety of stores that you can find. In addition, you can taste the most outstanding gastronomic proposals. Notable stores...
Comedian Sherry Cola Condemns ‘Devastating’ Monterey Park Shooting (Video)
Chinese-American comedian Sherry Cola condemned Saturday night’s shooting in Monterey Park, in which 10 people were killed and 10 more were wounded. Cola spoke to TheWrap at the Sundance Film Festival where she is starring in “WandaVision” actor Randall Park’s directorial debut “Shortcomings,” a film that follows a struggling filmmaker living in Berkeley.” While born in Shanghai, Cola was raised not far from Monterey Park in nearby Temple City, and spoke about how disturbing it was to hear a shooting had happened in the neighborhood she knows better than any other.
Santa Monica Daily Press
THE LOTUS DIM SUM HOUSE
When the only Chinese restaurant in the Palisades closed its doors last month I was devastated. Their moo shu shrimp was so delicious. Then I noticed that a new Chinese restaurant had taken over a restaurant that had been part of a Chinese chain that was not too exciting, but I decided to try the new iteration. And whenever I go to a Chinese restaurant, I try to take a Chinese person with me. In this case I invited my gourmand friend Bryan and his beautiful wife Ming. And I asked them to do all the ordering.
10 Killed In Mass Firing In Los Angeles At Lunar New Year Festival
On Saturday night, at least 10 people are killed in a mass shooting at a ballroom dance studio after a Lunar New Year festival, a Chinese New Year event in Monterey Park, California. This location has a large Asian population and it is about 16 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles. The shooting took place after 10 pm on Saturday night which mark the start of the two-day festival.
okcheartandsoul.com
Family thanks California authorities for ‘heroic’ search
The family of missing British actor Julian Sands has thanked the Californian authorities for their efforts in trying to locate him. They also said they were “deeply touched” by the “outpouring of love and support” they had received. Mr Sands, 65, disappeared on 13 January while...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Kendrick Lamar Buys $15.9 Million Bel Air Estate with Seven Bedrooms and Eight Baths
Rapper buys seven bedroom property in East Gate neighborhood. Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and world-famous rapper Kendrick Lamar have purchased a new home in Manhattan Beach as reported by The Dirt.com. Lamar has been living in Manhattan Beach for some time but has now purchased a new home in Bel Air, near the East Gate of the exclusive gated community.
Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer
The owner of Let's Yolk About It, Rebecca Hinderer, brought in chef Hugo Sanchez, who has worked on a variety of cooking competition shows including "Cutthroat Kitchen" and "The Next Food Network Star." The post Belmont Shore breakfast spot retools menu with new chef, a Food Network producer appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Upworthy
The heartwarming story of this single dad who fosters only terminally ill children
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 16, 2022. It has since been updated. Mohamed Bzeek came to the U.S. from Libya more than 40 years ago to pursue a degree in electrical engineering. In 1997, he wed Dawn, his now-deceased wife, and became a citizen. The Bzeeks fostered many children during their marriage, offering a home to those who would never find homes otherwise.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
