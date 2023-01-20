31. Union County

Related
Lenoir City, Loudon County leaders at odds over housing development
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two years ago, Lenoir City officials approved plans for a development that would bring a housing complex to the city. The project’s developer has spent upwards of $11,000,000 on roads and a water and sewage system on the land that would bring housing for more than 1,000 people.
Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
Two Knox County schools see social media threats, authorities are investigating
A Campbell County student made an assault complaint against a teacher in December. Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect after a Sunday morning shooting. Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville. Updated: 6 hours ago. Fans can grab...
Why your power bill might be higher this month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
Louisville bank robbed at gunpoint Tuesday after false call at Alcoa Walmart
The robbery occurred Tuesday in Louisville.
TBI: Investigation underway of assault at Campbell County school
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation into allegations of an assault involving a Campbell County teacher is currently underway. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a complaint made by a Campbell County High School student against a teacher. This comes after a request from the 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler.
Knoxville leaders approve ban on tethering dogs unsupervised, animal center speaks up
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city council members approved a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night, following nearly two hours of discussion and amendments. The current city ordinance allows it, but the Knoxville Animal Welfare Alliance wanted to change that and brought the issue up...
Woman assaulted in Cocke Co. Jail by officer warns that problems persist, danger still lingers
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Misty Rodriguez went inside the Cocke County Jail for a violation of probation. She left with a missing tooth, bruises and a head injury. "When I got there, everybody was really nice," she said. "Next thing I know, he picks me up, carries me down the hall and absolutely throws me into the cell."
Separate threats to Powell, Carter high schools under investigation by Knox County Sheriff’s Office
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating two threats made online to two local high schools, causing a precautionary evacuation at one.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
Dollywood hiring hundreds of employees for 2023 season
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood is looking to hire several hundred employees across its parks and resorts for the 2023 season. With the addition of the brand new Big Bear Mountain roller coaster, as well as a new resort, Dollywood needs even more people to help make it a memorable experience for parkgoers.
What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story
Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
Knoxville man facing 12 charges after chase in Loudon, Knox Counties
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Jamal Allen Huley, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, financial responsibility law, headlight on motor vehicle required, no drivers license, improper passing of vehicle, disregarding traffic control signals, reckless endangerment, speeding, driving on roadways laned for traffic and evading arrest.
TBI investigating assault complaint against Campbell Co. teacher
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a situation involving a Campbell County teacher and a student, Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart told WVLT News Monday. The student, who was not identified, made an assault complaint against the teacher in December of 2022, Campbell County...
TBI investigating incident at Campbell County HS
The TBI is investigating an incident involving a teacher at Campbell County High School. The alleged incident is said to have occurred in December, and involves allegations of what officials called possible “inappropriate language and physical contact” involving a teacher at the school. The incident was reportedly witnessed by several students, and was brought to the attention of administrators by the student involved immediately after it occurred.
