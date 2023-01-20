26. Lake County

Related
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
Body found in Henry County house fire identified
The Henry County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was found deceased in a house fire on Monday.
WBBJ
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
thunderboltradio.com
Aggravated Burglary Investigation at Union City Residence
The burglary of a residence on Ethridge Lane was investigated by Union City police. Reports said officers arrived at the scene to speak with 28 year old Walker Barnes and 28 year old Clayton Alan Treece. Both Barnes and Treece said they arrived home to discover the house in disarray,...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Says She Was Scammed After Cashing Check Sent in Mail
A Union City woman told police she was scammed for over $3,000. Union City police reports said 55 year old Lynette Wrae Harris came to the police department, after cashing a check for $3,050 that came in the mail. Ms. Harris said she was supposed to be a mystery shopper...
westkentuckystar.com
2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
Kait 8
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in the southeast Mo. region on the morning of January 22. According to the USGS, it happened around 2:53 a.m. It was recorded 0.5 miles southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. For more information, visit the USGS website.
KFVS12
Homicide investigation underway after married couple killed in Sikeston, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Investigate Stolen Vehicle
The Union City Police Department was informed of a stolen vehicle. Reports said Scott Spence, with Car Mart, told officers a 2015 white Chrysler 200 was taken from the parking lot at 2606 West Main Street. Spence said the theft was discovered on December 15th, but checks with car haulers...
WBBJ
Woman found lying near Highway 70; Sheriff’s Office investigating
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation after a woman was found lying near a road. A social media post circulated Thursday after a Facebook user posted an image of a woman lying in a grassy area, and claimed she had been thrown from a moving vehicle.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
kbsi23.com
Mayfield woman facing drug charges after deputies find meth
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman faces drug charges after sheriff’s deputies found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Toni R. Chambers, 39, of Mayfield faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia (buy/possess). Graves County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Crane responded...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/19/23 – 1/20/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/19/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/20/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
wpsdlocal6.com
Graves County Sheriff's Office hires new deputy sheriff
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office hired Garret Clark, who started his duties on Jan. 1, as its newest deputy sheriff. Clark began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2019, serving at both the Campbellsburg Post and the Mayfield Post. Clark is a 2016...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
WBBJ
Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest
HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
KFVS12
Kentucky man with arrest warrant found with illegal narcotics, police say
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police arrested man with warrant and said they found methamphetamine in his pocket. Eric Durfee, 32, was arrested in the 700 block of West Lockridge Street on Saturday, January 21. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department, Durfee had an active arrest warrant.
actionnews5.com
Haywood Co. man in custody for murder of missing ex-wife, body found
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Just hours after Kevin Watson was arrested for the murder of his ex-wife Britney Watson, missing out of Haywood County, a body was found, according to Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett Jr. This comes after days of extensive searches for both parties in the rural...
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in Tennessee
A manhunt is underway in Tennessee. Britney Watson, a missing mother of two from Tennessee, and Kevin Watson, her ex husband, and a person of interest in her abduction who may be suicidal, are being sought by investigators.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 17, 2023
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
The Herald News
