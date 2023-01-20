Read full article on original website
Related
Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO
Law enforcement officials hold joint press conference to address crime in Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, multiple law enforcement officials in Pueblo held a joint press conference to address crime. The joint press conference included the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, and the Pueblo Police Department are having a joint press conference.
KKTV
Woman in wheelchair hit at Colorado Springs intersection
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are advised avoid the area of Bijou and Swope Wednesday morning as police investigate a crash at the intersection. A witness called 911 around 6:30 a.m. reporting that a woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car. Police tell 11 News that the woman’s exact injuries unknown but that has she has been taken to the hospital. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Police find victim shot near South Academy and Astrozon
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night, Jan. 24. According to CSPD, around 10:12 p.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard near Astrozon Boulevard about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man […]
Colorado Springs police investigate armed robbery reported on northeast side of city
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway following a reported armed robbery near Dublin Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. at 10:05 p.m. Monday regarding an armed robbery call for service. Police weren't able to find The post Colorado Springs police investigate armed robbery reported on northeast side of city appeared first on KRDO.
lamarledger.com
Woman dies in the El Paso County Jail
A woman died in the El Paso County Jail on Friday, according to the sheriff’s office. The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was “found unresponsive” in her cell at about 5:02 p.m. Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
Jan. 23 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. MILES ARBOUR CAUGHEY is a White Male, 40 years old, 5’11” tall, and 180 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. CAUGHEY is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Violent Crime – Weapon […]
fremontcountycrusader.com
Cañon City Police Department Police Blotter
23-00134 1400 blk. of Royal Gorge Blvd., Alyson Beach, 18, of Florence, was issued an arrest summons on a charge of theft. 23-00153 South Ninth and Sell Ave., Vincent Gay, 29, of Cañon City, was issued an arrest summons on a charge of theft. 23-00154 900 blk. of Royal...
KKTV
New details about SWAT raids in southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A series of search warrants were served on Thursday as apart of an 18 month long investigation. Colorado Springs Police said it unveiled multiple crimes including motor vehicle theft, fuel theft, and drug seizures. The four areas police said they raided, along with SWAT, spanned...
Help Cañon City Police identify truck from hit-and-run
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run traffic crash in the Fremont County Court parking lot. CCPD posted about the incident on Facebook with an accompanying photo of a pickup truck. The truck has material, what possibly appears to […]
KKTV
1 injured in southeast Springs shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger after a man was shot in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of South Academy and Astrozon Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch
(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
Pueblo County deputies investigating counterfeit money
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for two men for an investigation into counterfeit money used at a Pueblo West business. If you have any information about either man, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 referencing counterfeit money. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 […]
Murder victim’s family outraged over plea agreement given to double homicide suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an El Paso County courtroom Monday, family members of two juvenile murder victims were outraged over a plea agreement offered to the 20-year-old homicide suspect. 20-year-old Kadin Blaschke pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder charges stemming from the double homicide of 13-year-old Marcus Venezio-Hernandez and 15-year-old Nevean Tafoya. Court documents The post Murder victim’s family outraged over plea agreement given to double homicide suspect appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo gas prices will be lower on utility bills
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Xcel Energy – Colorado customers will see lower natural gas bills than previously expected from Feb. 1 through March 31. The lower bills come as the result of a recent decrease in wholesale natural gas prices, according to Xcel Energy. The company submitted an interim fuel price adjustment in January to the […]
Women-owned vintage store opens in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — “Funky, affordable, vintage fashion for all!” That’s how Electric Goodies, a new women-owned business just west of downtown Colorado Springs, describes its store, which is now open for guests to explore. According to Colleen Andrae, Co-Owner of Electric Goodies, the new vintage shop is located at 501 West Colorado Avenue, which is […]
Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)) -- Once apparently was not enough for thieves who stole a truck from a north side home Monday morning, then returned Monday afternoon to break into the residence and steal a number of valuable items. The victims, the Bang family, contacted KRDO Tuesday to explain what happened after saying that they The post Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000 appeared first on KRDO.
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Cripple Creek January 16, 2023 Edition
1-8-2023 Ronald J Andert, 52 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for C.R.S. 18-6-803.5 (1)(a) Violation of a protection order. 1-9-2023 Tyler Ryan Fagan, 29 years old of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released for C.R.S. 18-4-501 (1)(a) Criminal mischief. 1-10-2023 Gloria...
KKTV
2 pedestrians hit by car in Pueblo, police say the pedestrians were outside a crosswalk
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hit by a car in Pueblo Tuesday night. The incident happened just before 7 p.m. close to 18th Street and Hudson Avenue. The neighborhood is just east of I-25 and about a block south of Highway 50. “The investigation found that the male...
Comments / 0