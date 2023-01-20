Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
Wave 3
Mike Linnig’s Restaurant returns for 99th season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A popular Louisville seafood restaurant makes its long-awaited return on Thursday. Mike Linnig’s Restaurant, located at 9308 Cane Run Road, will be opening for its 99th season just in time for lunch, according to a post by the restaurant. The seafood restaurant has been a...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 1/25
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Watching the strong wind gusts for the next few hours. Otherwise a quiet night ahead with some spotty rain or snow showers with little to no impact. That looks to change on Thursday with snow showers/squalls that could cause some slick spots and visibility issues. We are watching that carefully.
Wave 3
Questions remain after Denny’s sign crashes in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Days after a Denny’s sign came crashing down on a car in Elizabethtown, several questions still remain about the cause of the incident. An Elizabethtown police spokesperson said around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to reports of the restaurant’s sign falling from a pole and landing onto a car.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man contributes to “Elvis” Oscar nomination
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man was surprised Tuesday morning to find out his work contributed to an Oscar nomination. Butch Polston designs reproductions of iconic Elvis jumpsuits at his offices in Charlestown, Indiana. “I’m just a guy that makes costumes from southern Indiana,” Polston said. “So, I...
Wave 3
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recent industrial incident at the LG&E Mill Creek plant has caused the death of a man. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died from his injuries on Monday at 11:45 p.m. LG&E confirmed that Sallengs was a contractor from the Wood Group.
Wave 3
Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirms 3 poeple killed in Indiana house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to respond to a home that was fully engulfed around 5:30 a.m. Investigators with the JCSO called the...
Wave 3
‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was. The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an...
Wave 3
LMPD officer nominated for 2023 RISE award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department announced on Monday that Officer Cody Woolston has been nominated for a 2023 RISE award. The award honors three officers who have saved a life or shown exemplary performance in the field, according to a release. “Axon’s RISE Awards showcase the...
Wave 3
Louisville Trader Joe’s workers are voting to possibly join an union
As students and members of the DeSales community lined the halls, Lee Smith made his organ donor walk on January 24, 2023 at Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. Snow for today is over but now we need to track the wind for the next few hours. More snow showers are about for Thursday.
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman dies at hospital after shooting on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after a shooting on Breckenridge Lane. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She was taken to the University of Louisville...
Wave 3
Louisville woman selected as 2023 Kentucky mother of the year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman was selected as the 2023 Kentucky mother of the year. Katina Alami is the 70th woman in Kentucky history to hold this honor. Alami is a current adoptive parent, and homeschools all seven of her children with special needs. She is the author...
Wave 3
Knabel Family in contact with Kentucky State Police after remains found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Possible human remains found in Boyle County could be tied to a Missing Persons case in the Louisville area. Kentucky State Police was notified about remains found in a field off of Craintown Road in Perryville just before 7 pm Friday. KSP said the skeletal remains...
Wave 3
Video shows mayhem in JCPS high school cafeteria during gun incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New video shows the chaotic moments inside a JCPS cafeteria after someone spots a gun. The incident happened Monday morning at Eastern High School. In the video, students can be seen sitting at the cafeteria tables right before the mayhem begins. A student is seen surrounded...
Wave 3
La Grange restaurant closed temporarily following vandalism
Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA Medical Center had to be stopped when rocks and debris started flying onto Watterson Expressway causing drivers to swerve to not be hit. Mouther mourns 6-year-old girls, pregnant woman killed after early house fire in Bullitt County. Updated: Jan....
k105.com
Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2
Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
Wave 3
Snowfighters prep for forecasted winter weather headed toward Northern Kentucky counties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Snowfighters are preparing for another round of winter weather forecasted to drop late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Crews have been prepping equipment and restocking supplies ahead of the snow heading toward Northern Kentucky counties. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said snowfighters will begin monitoring conditions...
wdrb.com
Second victim dies after Denny's sign crushes car in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second person has died days after a sign fell onto a car in the parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown last week. According to a family member, Lloyd Curtis passed away early Monday morning. He was 77 years old. His death comes days after his...
Wave 3
Parlour announces purchase of Jeffersontown restaurant Chubby Ray’s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a release, Craft Culture Concepts (CCC) has purchased Chubby Ray’s in Jeffersontown and will reopen as the restaurant group’s fifth Parlour location this spring. “We’re extremely excited to join the Jeffersontown community and honored that Chubby Ray’s owner Ray Perkins chose us...
