ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinwiddie County, VA

Dinwiddie looks for man who robbed convenience store Wednesday night

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
The Progress-Index
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SX3HJ_0kLpUJuW00

DINWIDDIE — County authorities are looking for a man they say held up a convenience store Wednesday night.

Dinwiddie Sheriff's Major William Knott said in an email that the robbery happened around 7:22 p.m. at the Exxon Thrift Mart on Boydton Plank Road (U.S. Route 1). A lone gunman pointed his weapon at the clerk and demanded money from the register, then ran away from the store.

The suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with blue graphics on it, blue jeans, and red and black shoes. He also had a white mask over his face. The sheriff's office has released surveillance photos of the suspect.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to call the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office at (804) 469

On January 18th at approximately 7:22pm an armed individual entered the Exxon Thrift Mart located in the 5400 block of Boydton Plank Road, produced a firearm and demanded currency from the clerk. The individual fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency.

The suspect is described as being a black male wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with blue graphics on the front and white, black and yellow graphics on the back. The suspect was also wearing blue jeans and a white mask covering his face and red and black shoes.

Images of the suspect were captured on the store’s security camera and these images are attached below.

If anyone knows the identity of this individual or has any information about this incident, we ask that they contact Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 804-469-3755 or call Petersburg / Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Dinwiddie looks for man who robbed convenience store Wednesday night

Comments / 2

Related
NBC12

16-year-old killed in Chesterfield County shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening. Police say the victim showed up at Chippenham Hospital around 7:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are still working to find out where...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
southhillenterprise.com

Dicks charged in Chase City murder; 13 more indicted by jury in Jan.

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 14 indictments to individuals in January. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Mark Dicks of Chase City is charged with the 2nd degree murder of Orenzo Jason Redd, 41. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s...
CHASE CITY, VA
NBC12

Man dies in shooting in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Richmond has died after a shooting took place Tuesday afternoon. On Jan. 24, just before 1 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 3400 block of Maury Street near the Village South Townhomes on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found...
RICHMOND, VA
The Progress-Index

The Progress-Index

4K+
Followers
997
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petersburg, VA from The Progress-Index.

 http://progress-index.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy