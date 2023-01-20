How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Getting you set for this weekend's playoff game.
Information on today's game can be seen below.
NFC Divisional Round
New York Giants (10-7-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)
Lincoln Financial Field, 8:15 p.m. EST
How to watch, stream, listen, and find live updates
TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Darryl Johnston, Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink, Dean Blandino)
Stream: fuboTV
Listen: Giants on TuneIn , Eagles on TuneIn
LIVE UPDATES: Follow Giants Country publisher Patricia Traina & Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz
