Philadelphia, PA

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Getting you set for this weekend's playoff game.

Information on today's game can be seen below.

NFC Divisional Round

New York Giants (10-7-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Lincoln Financial Field, 8:15 p.m. EST

How to watch, stream, listen, and find live updates

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Darryl Johnston, Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink, Dean Blandino)

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Giants on TuneIn , Eagles on TuneIn

LIVE UPDATES: Follow Giants Country publisher Patricia Traina & Eagles Today publisher Ed Kracz

Charlotte, NC
