Today star Dylan Dreyer’s husband admits life will ‘never be the same’ after she switched to another major show
DYLAN Dreyer's husband Brian Fichera has admitted life "will never be the same" after buying retro toys for their sons. The Today show meteorologist's partner shared an adorable video of Calvin, six, and Oliver, three, playing with Rock Em Sock Em Robots. The kids seemed to be having a great...
Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
hypebeast.com
Sotheby's and Jordan Brand Announce a Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Auction
Jordan Brand has unofficially called 2023 the “Jordan Year” and it will be celebrating all year long with a series of special initiatives. First up on its list? The Beaverton imprint has partnered up with Sotheby’s to conduct an exclusive auction for 23 pairs of Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13s. The love letter to the iconic hip hop artist was initially crafted in 2017 to celebrate Biggie’s 45th birthday, but they’ve resurfaced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop and self-belief.
Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free In Glowing Selfie As She Celebrates Oscar Nomination
Mother Monster, AKA Lady Gaga, 36, broke her two-month-long Instagram hiatus with a stunning makeup-free selfie on Wednesday in celebration of her fourth Oscar nomination! “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!”, her caption began. “Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters.”
Review: Even J.Lo can’t save this ‘Shotgun Wedding’
Spoiler alert: J.Lo looks fantastic in a wedding dress. You surely knew that, given not only the plethora of wedding-themed movies Jennifer Lopez has made over the years, from “The Wedding Planner” to “Monster-in-Law” to the recent “Marry Me,” but also her own offscreen life, of course.
hypebeast.com
'Friday the 13th' Reboot From Original Director Is on the Way
A reboot of horror favorite, Friday the 13th is reportedly on its way from the original film’s director and producer. According to Bloody Disgusting, Sean S. Cunningham has several reboot projects on the way, one being Friday the 13th and the other being a new film based on the 1985 comedy horror House. He is also set to produce an original film titled The Night Driver alongside writer Jeff Locker and director Jeremy Weiss. In the interview with the publication, Locker explains how working together on the reboot came about,
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'"
Update: As we await an official reveal, on-foot shots of the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” have surfaced. Check it out above and and stay tuned for more details as it’s currently expected to hit shelves May 20 at a price of $200 USD. For more information, dive into our previous coverage below.
hypebeast.com
SZA Shares Acoustic Rendition of ‘SOS’ Cut “Kill Bill”
Following the release of her standout sophomore studio album SOS, SZA has unveiled an acoustic version of one of fans’ favorite songs. The addictive breakup anthem “Kill Bill” originally uses a laid-back but punchy beat with layers of instrumentation and synth. SZA followed up with a Quentin Tarantino-inspired music video featuring a treacherous escape, martial arts and animation.
hypebeast.com
Lil Yachty Drops “Department of Mental Tranquility” Skit Ahead of Forthcoming Album
In anticipation of his fifth studio album, Let’s Start Here, Lil Yachty has released a new skit titled “Department of Mental Tranquility.”. Aside from music, the new work showcases the rapper’s creative vision and evolution. The eerie thriller-style video opens with Lil Yachty arriving at the Department of Mental Tranquility and is quickly asked what time of treatment he’s life to receive that day. As the receptionist begins to badger him with a slew of questions, the waiting room full of erratic characters scream, squirm, cry and panter in distress. Also throughout the skit are Awakening posters that read: “Awakeness is a place, awakening is a moment. Come with us out of the cave, into the light of day. INTO GRACE.”
hypebeast.com
Kali Uchis to Release New Album 'Red Moon in Venus' Alongside Spring Tour
Kali Uchis’ lovely melodies pair magically with the calm air of spring and summer. For 2023, the springtime will be accompanied by another project from the singer with the release of her latest album — Red Moon in Venus. Announced this week, the project releases on March 3 and will be followed by a North American tour beginning in late April, featuring support from British songstress RAYE at many of the stops.
hypebeast.com
Bode FW23 Is an Ethereal Ode to Family
Bode made her official return to the Paris Fashion Week runway for the Fall/Winter 2023 season. This show marked Emily Adams Bode Aujla‘s seventh year at the helm of her antique-laden imprint. The show was an ethereal experience from the beginning, hosted at the Théâtre du Châtelet. In the...
hypebeast.com
Björk Brings On Shygirl and Sega Bodega for Club-Ready “Ovule” Remix
Björk has found her match in her latest collaborators, Shygirl and Sega Bodega. The experimental Icelandic artist is typically quite selective when it comes to features, opting to work solo most of the time, making her surprise new “ovule” remix an exciting cut for fans to hear.
hypebeast.com
The Strokes and Stormzy Will Headline All Points East 2023
One of London’s biggest festivals will be making its annual return this summer, set to arrive at Victoria Park in the city’s Tower Hamlets neighborhood. All Points East 2023 will take place in August, featuring various international acts slated to storm the event’s grand stages. The week-long...
hypebeast.com
deem spencer Announces Sophomore LP ‘adultSW!M,’ Drops New Single and Music Video “27”
Poetic rapper deem spencer will be following up on 2019’s Pretty Face and last year’s Deem’s Tape mixtapes with another full-length record. The South Jamaican, Queens-raised rapper has revealed that he’ll be dropping his sophomore studio album, called adultSW!M, on March 3 via the label drink sum wtr.
hypebeast.com
Extra Butter and Diadora Honor Giallo With Their Latest S8000 and Apparel Collaboration
After building a footwear team-up alongside Hunter that was made for gardening, Extra Butter is revisiting the collaborative sphere to introduce a brand new project with Diadora. Together, the duo has put together a new sneaker and apparel assemblage that pays homage to Giallo — the genre of mystery fiction and horror thrillers.
hypebeast.com
Ernest W. Baker Wants to Dress You in "Grandma Chic" for Fall 2023
Reid Baker and Ines Amorim’s emerging label Ernest W. Baker might still be in its infancy, but with accolades such as being shortlisted for the 2018 LVMH Prize and having a clientele that includes Pharrell, A$AP Rocky, Harry Styles, Burna Boy, and Emma Corrin, the brand is pipped to become a household name this year. And with the new Fall 2023 menswear collection now unveiled, it’s bound to happen.
hypebeast.com
Drake’s Apollo Theater Show Traced the Storied History of Harlem Hip-Hop
The legacy of the famed Apollo Theater sets a high standard for even the most accomplished artists of the streaming age. The Apollo was erected in 1913 as a “whites-only” venue before the theater was purchased by Sidney S Cohen in the 1930s. Cohen, a prominent landlord of theaters throughout New York City, decided it would be dedicated specifically to platforming Black artists and providing entertainment to Black patrons at a time when the majority of venues in the U.S. were racially segregated.
