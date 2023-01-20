Postseason play begins Saturday for area middle schools

Middle school basketball teams in Hawkins County begin postseason play on Saturday with area tournaments at Cherokee High School and Church Hill Middle School.

The TMSAA Class A Area 3 boys’ and girls’ tournaments will be held at Cherokee High School and include teams from Bulls Gap, Rogersville City and Surgoinsville middle schools.

In the boys’ bracket, there are three games on Saturday. Based on the standings as of Wednesday, top-seeded Newport Grammar has a bye in the first round. No. 2 Bulls Gap will face No. 7 Fall Branch at 9 a.m.; No. 3 Rogersville City will face No. 6 North Greene at noon; and No. 5 Surgoinsville will face No. 4 West View at 3 p.m. The winners advance to Monday’s semifinal round at Cherokee.

In the girls’ bracket based on standings as of Wednesday afternoon, No. 6 Bulls Gap will face No. 3 North Greene at 10:30 a.m. and No. 4 Surgoinsville will face No. 5 West View at 1:30 p.m. Newport Grammar, the top seed, and Rogersville City, the No. 2 seed, each received a bye into the semifinals on Monday at Cherokee.

Both championship games, as well as the consolation games to determine seeding for the sectionals, will be played Wednesday, Jan. 25. The top four teams from the area tournament advance to the Class A sectional starting Jan. 28 at John Sevier Middle School.

The TMSAA Class AA Area 1 boys’ and girls’ tournaments will be held at Church Hill Middle School, starting Saturday at 10 a.m. with the top-seeded Central girls facing the winner of South Greene vs. Happy Valley. The Lady Panthers, seeded No. 5, will play at 12:30 p.m., though their opponent was yet to be determined at press time. Rogersville Middle’s Lady Warriors, the No. 7 seed, will face No. 2 West Greene at 5:30 p.m.

The boys’ Area 1 AA bracket remained mostly a mystery as of Wednesday afternoon with late-week games set to determine the final standings. However, both Church Hill and Rogersville Middle School will be in action on Saturday at CHMS.

The semifinals will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, and the championship and consolation games on Thursday, Jan. 26. The top four teams from the area tournaments advance to the sectionals starting Jan. 28.

John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport will host the Class AAA area tournament, also starting Saturday.