ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, GA

Screaming kids rush out school bus windows after parent slaps driver, GA video shows

By Madeleine List
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCTDp_0kLpTrW500

A Georgia school bus driver has been suspended after a video showing her driving off with kids on board after an altercation with a parent went viral on TikTok, district officials /told news outlets.

One video shows a parent climbing up the steps of a Paulding County School District bus as the driver stands up and screams at her . The parent then slaps the driver, who sits back down, closes the door and drives away. Students scream out the windows as the bus drives off.

@outdoorsshe this is what happened... unfortunately the sub driver has been suspended till the final investigation is done which is really shitty... #FastTwitchContest #pauldingcounty #pauldingcountygeorgia #schoolbus #schoolbusdriver ♬ original sound - B Freise

Another video shows the bus stopped at a red light as kids crawl out windows into their parents arms and leave through the emergency exit at the back of the bus.

@3dassortments Here is the full video from the paulding county school bus incident. At this time no one really knows the true answer as to why the kids were not let off the bus. The school district has suspended the substitute driver, nothing further has been said. I will update with answers when I hear more! #pauldingcountygeorgia #pauldingcounty # #pauldingcountyschooldistrict # #pauldingcountyschoolbus #pauldingcountyschoolbusincident ♬ original sound - Dylan

The incident happened on Jan. 18 at school bus stop in Dallas according to a statement the Paulding County School District provided to McClatchy News.

District officials told WAGA that the bus driver was a substitute filling in for a regular driver . The driver was “trying to manage the release of younger students” when a backup occurred, causing the situation to escalate among parents waiting for their kids at the bus stop, the outlet reported.

Officers with the Dallas Police Department responded to the scene , according to Atlanta News First.

“After law enforcement arrived and students for that stop had deboarded the bus, a supervisor assisted in the transportation of the remaining students,” the school district said in a statement to the outlet. “Thankfully, all students eventually arrived home safely.”

The Dallas Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

The school district and police department are investigating the incident, according to the district.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, this is the only comment we can provide at this time,” a district spokesperson said in the statement.

Dallas is about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Student spit on 70-year-old bus attendant. His response was child abuse, VA cops say

School bus lands upside down after crash with 23 kids on board, NC photo shows

6-year-old on go-kart run over by school bus dropping off students, Georgia deputies say

Comments / 28

Fed Up
4d ago

And I hope that bus driver was able to press charges on the black woman who slapped her!!!

Reply(6)
25
K
4d ago

That parent was way out of line and put all those children in harms way. She should be prosecuted!

Reply(1)
13
Beth Mcgill
3d ago

most confusing thing I've ever read, but I have concluded and question: what are you going to do when no one is willing to teach your children or drive them to school and why were all of those parents waiting at the red light to retrieve their children?

Reply
3
Related
Black Enterprise

School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window

Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Complex

Video Shows Physical Altercation Between Georgia Parent and School Bus Driver

A substitute school bus driver was placed on leave this week after an argument with parents escalated into physical violence. According to WSBTV, the incident occurred Wednesday afternoon in Paulding County, Georgia, as Allgood Elementary students were making their way home. A viral TikTok video showed the bus parked at a busy intersection while several adults pulled the children from the windows and the emergency exit.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
New York Post

Virginia boy who shot teacher Abigail Zwerner told another he wanted to set her on fire: report

A 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly told another educator he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, according to a report. Last month, the troubled boy nearly made good on his apparent murderous impulses, shooting first grader teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News., Va., officials have said. Zwerner survived. Zwerner and other Richneck teachers said they had shared their fears about the child’s grave behavior with administrators, only to have their concerns downplayed or ignored, The Washington Post reported. Zwerner had asked for support with the boy, and expressed concerns about his...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
TheDailyBeast

Footage Shows Grown White Men Attacking Black Teens for Using Resort Pool

Three white men have been arrested after they were allegedly caught on tape attacking two Black teenagers as they tried to use a swimming pool they say they were told was for “white people only.” The incident at a resort in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa, on Saturday, was captured in both surveillance footage and by a bystander, The New York Times reports. Video shows a white man slapping one of the teens in the face, while another white man is seen pulling the other teen’s hair. A man is also seen putting both hands around one of the...
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
11K+
Followers
103
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy