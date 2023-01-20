ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Tennessee

By Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsnG0_0kLpTpkd00

As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies.

Over the last 50 years, natural disasters have become five times more common due to climate change, according to the World Meteorological Organization. They've also become more economically debilitating—the five most expensive climate disasters in American history have all taken place over the last two decades.

The increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters means that the need for emergency evacuation and shelter plans has never been greater. According to the Federal Emergency Management Association, understanding your climate risk , or proximity to probable natural disaster, is an important first step for making a plan. Tools like the Climate Mapping for Resilience and Adaptation allow you to assess your risk by location.

Knowing where nearby emergency shelters are located is another way to prepare for the worst. In the event of flooding, hurricane-level winds, or other disasters, emergency shelters offer a place to sleep, and also often provide food, water, and first aid services. Stacker examined the Department of Homeland Security's National Shelter System Facilities database to identify the counties with the most emergency shelters in Tennessee. Counties are ranked by emergency shelters per 100K people, with total capacity per 100K people serving as a tiebreaker.

Comments / 0

Related
radio7media.com

THP Roadside Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 50 EAST POINT 2 MILES EAST OF THE 19 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee

A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
TIPTONVILLE, TN
WATE

Baby Wyatt' Authorities work to identify baby found in lake

On March 26, 2020, a fisherman found the body of a newborn floating along the banks of Melton Lake. Now, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for tips to help identify the boy. Baby Wyatt’ Authorities work to identify baby found …. On March 26,...
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Avian Influenza Now Across Tennessee

(TENNESSEE) The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. The disease is now in all sections of the Volunteer State. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on 1/22

WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE's Tennessee This Week at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 9 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 7 a.m. on 1/22. WATE...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Why your power bill might be higher this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
allamericanatlas.com

21 Charming Small Towns in Tennessee You Need to Visit (2023)

The culture in this fine southern state can feel synonymous with cities, with the rock-and-roll of Memphis, the blues of Beale Street, the rich country heritage of Nashville. But, if you step outside, the small towns in Tennessee are where you can really get a feel for the state. With...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Gov. Lee signs lease on region’s first long-term drug treatment center

(WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the lease on Friday for the region’s first long-term drug addiction treatment center. The new facility will be located in the former Northeast Correctional Carter County Annex near Roan Mountain. In October, County leaders said the facility could be open by spring and have the ability to treat […]
TENNESSEE STATE
supertalk929.com

Meth and heroin pipeline to Virginia and Tennessee busted by ATF and local officers

Seven people are facing several federal charges after local police and the ATF bust up a heroin and meth pipeline. John Joel Foster, 50, of Lee County, Virginia is one of the suspects indicted by a grand jury after evidence was produced to show him and the other men would obtain the drug supplies in Michigan and Tennessee and then distribute them to dealers in the Mountain Empire.
LEE COUNTY, VA
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy